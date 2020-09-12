Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo featured together on a video game cover for the first time ever, alongside Marcus Rashford and Alphonso Davies

Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. has today revealed the final cover for the Standard Edition of eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE, launching in physical and digital stores on September 15th.

For the first time in video game history, the cover will feature two of football’s greatest legends; FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo. Continuing eFootball PES’ legacy of championing young elite talent, the cover also features Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and FC Bayern’s Alphonso Davies.

Now his sixth cover appearance for the eFootball PES franchise, Messi represents the highest quality of football, consistently achieved, over a storied career and is appropriate as KONAMI celebrates the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

Cristiano Ronaldo, star striker for Juventus, is the latest to be named as an official eFootball PES ambassador and will feature in a range of promotional activities over the course of the year.

In addition, Manchester United’s Rashford and FC Bayern’s Davies have also joined the ranks of official ambassadors, as both young stars continue to dominate on the pitch and earn places in the hearts of fans worldwide.

All four ambassadors also feature in the brand-new Club Editions for eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE, available via digital platforms only from RRP €34.99 / £29.99. Each Club Edition includes one Iconic Moment Series player, full myClub squad and much more. For existing PES 2020 or PES 2020 LITE users, pre-order a Club Edition through either game to receive a 20% discount.

Jonas Lygaard, Senior Director Brand & Business Development at Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. commented: “I am incredibly proud of the cover that we’ve assembled for PES 2021. We made a big change last year with the presentation of four ambassadors and we were keen to raise the bar this year with a world first – Messi and Ronaldo together at last.”

eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE will be available on PlayStation®4, Xbox One™, and PC STEAM, from September 15th with pre-orders now live starting at RRP €29.99 / £24.99.

For all the latest news from the eFootball PES franchise and for further information, please follow:

“e-Football” and “eFootball logo” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries or regions.