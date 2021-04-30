SQUARE ENIX® is setting the stage for the next major adventure in FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online with today’s release of Patch 5.5. The update, titled Death Unto Dawn, brings with it climactic new story content set to lead directly into upcoming fourth expansion Endwalker™, alongside the highly-anticipated third chapter of YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse—the NieR-inspired alliance raid featuring the work of guest creators Yosuke Saito and YOKO TARO. The patch also brings an abundance of battle content, system updates, and more.

The Patch 5.5 trailer is available to view here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VG9VC5B_wRw

The Third Chapter of YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse Arrives Today

Today also marks the start of open beta for the PlayStation®5 console version of FINAL FANTASY XIV Online. Players can look forward to a range of new features and additions, including framerate improvements, faster load times, 4K resolution support, DualSense haptic feedback, new trophies, and 3D audio support.

Users with a PlayStation 4 license registered to their account can upgrade to the PS5 Upgrade Edition at no extra cost at the start of the open beta period, while new players can experience the game on the PlayStation 5 via the Free Trial version. The full PlayStation 5 version will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the open beta.

A trailer for the PlayStation 5 version of the game can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7ZEkdtTp8o

Diamond Weapon is the Latest Challenging Trial in the Sorrow of Werlyt Questline

Further details on Patch 5.5 content are outlined below:

New Main Scenario Quests – Prospects of peace may soon fall to ruin, as Fandaniel and the Telophoroi scheme to recreate the Final Days, and ominous towers rise in all corners of the realm. With the servants of chaos amassing at every turn, will the Scions uncover their plot before it is too late?

New Alliance Raid: The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach – The white-garbed 2P’s discovery was the first domino to fall in a series of conflicts that have only escalated since the arrival of the black-shrouded 2B, the pattern they form growing ever more complex. The time of revelation may be at hand, but is this tale one of hope…or despair?

A new instrument will be added with Patch 5.55. Job Adjustments for PvE and PvP Actions, New Mounts, Minions and more.

Obtain New Mounts and Minions in Patch 5.5



Further details about the upcoming Digital Fan Festival on 15th – 16th May were also revealed. On 15th May, fans can expect an exciting keynote filled with new information on Endwalker, a developer panel, and a piano concert. 16th May’s events will also provide enjoyable content for fans, with aLetter from the Producer LIVE and a concert from THE PRIMALS. For more information on the Digital Fan Festival 2021, visit the official website here: https://fanfest.finalfantasyxiv.com/2021/eu/

The recently announced fourth expansion pack of the FINAL FANTASY XIV Online saga, Endwalker, is scheduled to release fall 2021 for PC, Mac, the PlayStation®5 system, and the PlayStation®4 system. Endwalker is the culmination of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, in which Warriors of Light will encounter an even greater calamity than ever before, and will bring an abundance of new content, including multiple new jobs, an increased level cap, vast new areas, adjustments to the battle system, as well as a variety of new battle, crafter, and gatherer content.

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker’s teaser trailer can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HsVraq-v0JI

Visit the official FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker site here: http://eu.finalfantasyxiv.com/endwalker/

With over 22 million total registered players and a new expansion on the way, there has never been a better time for newcomers to begin their adventures in the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY XIV Online saga. The recently expanded Free Trial now includes all content from A Realm Reborn and the Heavensward™ expansion (and updates through Patch 3.56), as well as an additional playable race (Au Ra), and three additional playable jobs (Dark Knight, Astrologian, and Machinist). Free Trial players can enjoy hundreds of hours of award-winning gameplay and story experiences equivalent to two full FINAL FANTASY titles, without limit on playtime.