11th August Update to Now Include Expanded Free Trial Experience Spanning Two Full Games and unlimited playtime through level 60

LONDON (22nd July, 2020) – SQUARE ENIX® today announced that the critically acclaimed MMORPG FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online has surpassed 20 million total registered players. Additionally, new information and a trailer for the game’s next major update is now available following the most recent Letter from the Producer LIVE broadcast.

The Puppets’ Bunker – YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse Alliance Raid

Patch 5.3, titled Reflections in Crystal, is scheduled to release on 11th August and is the ideal opportunity for new players to dive into FINAL FANTASY XIV Online. Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida announced that alongside the streamlining of the main questline of the original game, A Realm Reborn, players new to FINAL FANTASY XIV Online can enjoy an expanded free trial experience which will include all content from A Realm Reborn and the Heavensward expansion— including the entire Patch 3.x series—up to level 60. The freely playable content represents hundreds of hours of award-winning gameplay and story experiences and comes with no limit on playtime.

Additionally, all existing and future A Realm Reborn players will also have access to the complete Heavensward expansion and all the benefits it includes.

Patch 5.3 also features many trials and challenges for veteran players to enjoy, including the finale of the Shadowbringers storyline, the next chapter in the NieR-inspired YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse alliance raid series, and more.

The trailer for Patch 5.3 can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/91uwifGS1aU

Further details on content planned to launch in the Patch 5.3 series is outlined below:

●New Main Scenario Quests – The curtains rise for the final act of the FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers main scenario questline as the Scions endeavour to shed light upon the Ascian Elidibus’ dark plot.

●Main Scenario Questline Update: A Realm Reborn – The A Realm Reborn main scenario questline will be reworked to give new players a more streamlined experience as they progress through the story leading to Heavensward. Additionally, players will be able to use flying mounts to take to the skies in A Realm Reborn areas upon completion of The Ultimate Weapon quest.

●Expanded Free Trial – The free trial will now allow players to enjoy unlimited playtime up through level 60 and will also include access to Heavensward content, an additional playable race (Au Ra), and an additional three playable jobs (Dark Knight, Astrologian, and Machinist).

●New YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse Alliance Raid – The white-robed android 2P awakens at last, but so too does an unforeseen danger to Komra in the next chapter of this NieR-inspired alliance raid, The Puppets’ Bunker.

●Save the Queen Questline Updates (Patch 5.35) – Players can further enhance weapons obtained in the first chapter of this quest series as they explore The Bozjan Southern Front, a new area where the Bozjan Resistance has begun Operation Eagle’s Nest in a bid to regain Alermuc Fortress from the Empire.

●New “Chronicles of a New Era” Quest: The Sorrow of Werlyt – Part of the ‘Weapon Series’ questline, players can enjoy a story-focused experience culminating in a special event battle.

●New Dungeon: The Heroes’ Gauntlet – The whole of Norvrandt becomes a battlefield across which the Warriors of Darkness must fight their way. Players can tackle this new challenge alongside fellow adventurers, or a party of non-player characters, using the Trust system.

●New Trial: A fearsome new foe possessed of immeasurable might shall arise to test Warriors of Darkness in both normal and extreme difficulties.

●New Beast Tribe Quests – A new crafter-focused questline featuring the dwarves.

●New Game+ Updates – The updated A Realm Reborn main scenario and other quests will be available for players to revisit while retaining their current character and level.

●New Battle Content: Unreal Trials – Players will be able to challenge powered-up versions of existing primals that are prepared to battle against level 80 heroes. Unreal Trials will feature one primal fight which will change with each patch, beginning with Shiva in Patch 5.3. Defeating the primal each week gives players the chance to complete a new mini-game, with those who emerge triumphant receiving tokens to exchange for prizes.

●Ishgard Restoration Update (Patch 5.31) – The third phase of restoration begins following the efforts of the Skybuilders. Skybuilder Rankings return, with new items for players to craft and new achievements for top contributors to the restoration efforts.

●Crafter and Gatherer Updates – New custom deliveries, updates to Rowena’s House of Splendors, and an update to the Skysteel Tools questline headline several crafter and gatherer updates. Additionally, recipe search functionality will be improved for ease of use.

●YO-KAI WATCH Collaboration Returns – The YO-KAI WATCH collaboration event, Gather One, Gather All returns to FINAL FANTASY XIV Online beginning August 19th and includes new rewards in addition.

●Job Adjustments for PvE and PvP, System Updates, and more.







FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers is the third expansion for FINAL FANTASY XIV Online and has received acclaim from critics and fans alike since its release in July 2019. Packed with striking new environments, the new gunbreaker and dancer jobs, Hrothgar and Viera races, Trust system and much more, FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers offers players both old and new hundreds of hours of content to explore.

