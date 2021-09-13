There are now just eight homes still available to buy at a new development in Fenham, where construction work is due to end early next year.

Bellway is building 39 homes at The Grange, a collection of four and five-bedroom detached properties situated off Grange Road.

All 39 homes at the development are from Bellway’s Artisan Collection, the housebuilder’s flagship range of house types which were developed from decades of customer input and combine traditional craftsmanship with modern construction techniques.

Located on the site of the former Grange Road School, the development is being overseen by award-winning site manager Neal Hutcheon, who received a prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) earlier this year in recognition of the high standard of construction work at The Grange.

Emma Chesterton, Sales Director for Bellway North East, said: “The Grange was the first development in Bellway’s home city of Newcastle to feature house types from our Artisan Collection, and the response from buyers to these new designs has exceeded our expectations.

“Interest in the development was extremely high from the beginning and we have been consistently selling homes off plan well in advance of their construction. With almost three-quarters of the site sold already, we fully expect the final eight properties to be reserved before building work comes to an end early next year.

“The final homes for sale at The Grange are all spacious four-bedroom detached houses with large gardens. All the properties have been thoughtfully designed with open-plan kitchen and living spaces, ideal for growing families or those looking for a home with extra space just three miles from Newcastle city centre.

“There continues to be high demand for the homes at The Grange, so I would encourage anyone interested in moving to this award-winning, exclusive development to get in touch with our sales team at the site as soon as possible.”

Prices for the final homes available for sale at The Grange currently start from £359,995.

For more information, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/the-grange-fenham or call the sales team on 0191 448 9604.