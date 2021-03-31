31/03/2021

After more than fifteen years in planning and development, the final property has been sold at the Teal Farm housing development in Washington.

Hellens Group, the North East-based regeneration developer, began planning their vision for site in 2004 by working with the local community, subsequently delivering a new village which now incorporates approximately 1000 homes in partnership with David Wilson Homes, Barratt Homes and Bellway Homes.

Hellens Group commenced the remediation of the former Cape Insulation industrial site in 2007. It was conceived to support Sunderland City Council in meeting its identified housing need.

The development now comprises approximately 1000 family, affordable and executive homes, ranging from two-bedroom townhouses to six-bedroom detached homes, a range of retail space and leisure space and a new park. Hellens Residential, the group’s social enterprise, provides the affordable housing on the site.

The residential development is accompanied by retail and leisure units which includes a Sainsbury’s Local, a hair and beauty salon, and a public house.

Gavin Cordwell-Smith, chief executive of Hellens Group, said: “The sale of the last house at Teal Farm marks the conclusion of an incredible journey for Hellens Group, our partners and the Washington community.

“At Hellens Group we are proud to have worked in close partnership with the local community to deliver the 19th village within Washington New Town which meets the needs of local people and has created a thriving neighbourhood, with opportunities to live, work and access essential amenities.”

Cllr. Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “To be selling the final home in the Teal Farm development is a big step for the Washington community. Hellens Group have been excellent throughout the process, working with the council and the residents of Washington to create this highly regarded new community.”

Neil Milburn, development director at Barratt Homes, said: “Teal Farm delivered more than new homes, it delivered a community. Hellens Group should take enormous credit for the vision.”

Bryan Craggs, former chair of Teal Farm Residents Association (TFRA), said: “It is a momentous occasion that we see the last house sold on this development after such a long time in the making. Hellens has worked with the local communities tirelessly since 2004, collaborating effectively to achieve a harmonious solution.”

Les Howard, current chair of TFRA, said: “We have watched the development and community grow from the 350 houses of the ‘original’ Teal Farm to what it is now with a thousand houses. Hellens Group are an integral part of the community and we’re thankful to them for making Teal Farm what it is.”

Fred Kirkland, former chair of the TFRA, said: “The community now have a thriving village centre with four shops and a pub, landscaped play areas and a mix of housing. The Teal Farm estates are now regarded as some of the most desirable places to live in Washington.”