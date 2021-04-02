Jeep Renegade 4xe owners will receive a text notification if their car is broken into

Innovative security feature notifies drivers when individuals attempt to access the cabin, or if the vehicle is being towed

Technology, recently launched in the UK, enables police to track the whereabouts of the vehicle

The new Jeep Renegade 4xe plug-in hybrid can send a text to alert owners if thieves are trying to break into their car.

My Theft Assistance has recently launched in the UK as part of My Uconnect services, available across the MY20 Renegade range. It can provide owners and prospective buyers with added peace of mind given the rise of car thefts in 20201.

Should the Renegade 4xe detect that someone is trying to break into the car, tow it without authorisation or disconnect the battery, the owner will be made aware thanks to an instant ‘Theft Alarm Notification’ via text.

Customers also have the option to receive an email, a push notification in the My Uconnect mobile app or phone call depending on what options they have chosen in the settings.

If thieves do successfully steal the car, owners can request immediate assistance through the My Uconnect mobile app, the connected vehicle platform available to all Jeep customers.

Once the theft is confirmed through the Uconnect contact centre and a police report, a number of additional safety technologies are activated through the app. Much like the ‘Find My Phone’ feature available on most smartphones, a vehicle tracking function will be triggered and the vehicle’s ignition locked.

Damien Dally, country manager Jeep UK said: ‘The increase in car thefts across the UK is cause for concern and an experience that owners will be looking to avoid at all costs. The innovative theft assistance technology will undoubtedly give Jeep owners, and future buyers, peace of mind that their car and possessions are in the safest possible hands.”

Owners can benefit from the next generation of connected services and the latest security features that Jeep has to offer by downloading the free My Uconnect mobile app – available on Apple and Android devices. Alternatively, the connected services can be accessed from within the cabin or via the dedicated My Uconnect web portal.

Some of these additional standout features include:

My e-Charge: Allows owners to check battery status and schedule charging

My Navigation: Enables drivers to search for a destination or amenities, such as the nearest car park or charging station, on their smartphone before sending the address directly to car’s navigation system

My Wi-Fi: Simultaneous connectivity of up to eight devices allowing passengers to surf the internet while enjoying their journey with a three-month/1GB free trial, additional data can be purchased

Remote Operations: Owners can lock and unlock the vehicle’s doors and activate the lights via their phone

The Jeep Renegade 4xe is available in retailers now, priced from £32,600 OTR. For more information visit www.jeep.co.uk/4xe-hybrid.

To find out more about the full suite of Jeep Uconnect services visit https://www.jeep.co.uk/mopar/connected-services/uconnect-services.