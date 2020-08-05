Since time immemorial, man’s writings on the use of marijuana or cannabis for the prevention of diseases have been found. Writings dating back to the 1400s BC have been obtained in Sanskrit literature, as well as in Greece and India.

The use and commercialization of this medicinal plant that brings many benefits to the human being are not new.

There is a lot of literature and studies that confirm the therapeutic benefits that exist in the consumption of cannabis in different pathologies. New benefits are discovered that help patients with chronic diseases cope with them and, in some chaos, cure them.

There are over 100 types of cannabinoids currently known, but the one that has been accepted so far for its healing properties is CBD. Therefore it is used for the treatment of various diseases.

Diseases commonly treated with cannabis

Epilepsy

Diabetes

Chronic pain

Stimulation of appetite

Cancer

Anticonvulsant

Protector Protective Neuro

Antioxidant

Anti-inflammatory

Antipsychotic

Asthma

Antiseptic

Muscle relaxant

Burns

Crohn’s disease

In Parkinson’s

Multiple sclerosis

Fibromyalgia

Spinal Injury

Depression

Arthritis

Hypertension

Bipolar Disorder

Gastrointestinal disorder

Migraine

Nausea

Psoriasis

Premenstrual syndrome, among others

The effects that patients achieve while using cannabis legally are:

Pain reliever

Stimulates appetite

Anticonvulsant

Inhibits nausea and vomiting

Anti spasticity

All this helps to give a better quality of life to the patient. It should be noted that, although there are negative effects, very few patients suffer from them.

Among the diversity of medicinal plants that nature offers us, cannabis has a very notable duality. On the one hand, it can cloud thought, and on the other, its medicinal effects are rough and extensive.

Each discovery found in the benefits of this noble plant and the acceptance it has been bringing brings benefits to patients.

Cannabis, as a medicinal plant, if it continues to be accepted in this way, can bring many benefits for the health of patients with chronic diseases. Being able to lower the costs of the treatments and avoiding side effects that they usually have with others.

Every day in the United States, there is greater acceptance, and the legalization of it as a medicinal and recreational use has prevented the proliferation of opioid addicts.

The acceptance of CBD as palliative medicine in patients who have rejected other treatments is a great advance in medicine. It is presented as an alternative for the prompt recovery of quality of life in patients.

The use of CBD or medical marijuana is becoming more and more accepted by pharmacology. It is a great advance in medicine. The more accepted, the more research and studies can be carried out for the benefit of patients.

In some states and very specific cases, the use of medicinal cannabis in minors is endorsed by doctors.