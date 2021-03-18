Finnmark Ltd has invested over £100,000 to scale up operations at their Enterprise city home near Durham in another positive move for levelling up and manufacturing in the region. The company, which has seen a spike in e-commerce sales since the start of the pandemic, currently imports all of its materials from Finland and is busy moving to larger warehouse and workshop facilities to allow product development teams to pioneer their own sauna and steam room solutions such as cold plunge and sauna cabin designs all on-site. The company is also poised to make a move into the luxury steam room market and is currently developing an offering to sit alongside its hugely successful authentic Finnish sauna installation brand – Finnmark Sauna.

To service the growth, the company has made a number of appointments in key positions across sales, installations and e-commerce. George Oberg has joined this month as Installations Manager. He enthused, “I’m focussing on maintaining and improving upon our high standards. I’m keen to see how we can further develop and deepen our reach in both the residential and commercial sectors and see this as a great time to join such a forward-thinking and progressive company. I’m very excited to be part of the team here at Finnmark as the company grows.”

PR Manager Robbie Thompson said, “We are well known in the residential sector for being fastidious about the quality and authenticity of our Finnish sauna installation work and our aim is to take that reputation into the commercial and steam room markets as we grow. The key appointments we’ve made added to workshop equipment and tools we’ve bought plus the new larger warehouse facility we’ve secured are all certainly going to help us with that push. We are looking forward to developing our steam room brand and hope to be able to have a first-class and attractive service offering very shortly.”