Construction work is now underway on a new housing development that will see 92 homes being provided for people in Blyth.

Bellway North East is building a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes at Woodgreen, off Plessey Road. The purchase of the land, which included Blyth Golf Club’s 10th and 11th holes, effectively saved the golf club from closure and funded the restructuring of the course and the improvement of facilities.

The development has been strongly supported by local people, with former Blyth Valley MP Ronnie Campbell one of 88 residents to write letters in support of the scheme. Plans for the new homes, as well as for the alterations to the course and the extension and renovation of the clubhouse, were approved last year.

The new development will include 16 affordable homes for local people, seven of which will be made available via affordable rent and nine through shared ownership.

As part of the planning agreement with Northumberland County Council, Bellway is also making financial contributions to the local area, including £477,000 towards education, £57,300 towards healthcare and £55,200 in ecology contributions.

Emma Chesterton, Head of Sales for Bellway North East, said: “As a housebuilder, we are committed to supporting the local communities that surround the sites where we build new homes.

“It has been really positive to work alongside Blyth Golf Club on plans for Woodgreen, which will ensure that their course can remain open, as well as fund the extension and renovation of the club house.

“The scheme has received a tremendous amount of support from local residents, including the former MP Ronnie Campbell. The backing we have been given is very much appreciated and we look forward to delivering much-needed, high-quality homes to the area.

“The homes that we are building at Woodgreen will be from our new Artisan Collection, a range of properties that combine traditional design with modern building techniques, and we are planning to release the first homes for sale in December this year.”

For more information, visit bellway.co.uk or call 01670 751795.