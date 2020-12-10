House hunters can now view a luxury two-bedroom show apartment which has opened its doors within the iconic Lambton Estate near Chester-le-Street.

Miller Homes at Lambton Park is an exclusive community of 109 new homes taking shape at the entrance of the privately-owned Estate.

Here, buyers can choose from one and two-bedroom apartments as well as three to five-bedroom homes, a selection of which are ready to move into.

The Hazelnut show apartment’s interiors have been designed around distinctive features including Victorian style sash windows and feature bay windows in the open plan living, dining and kitchen space, welcoming in lots of natural light. Running throughout the spacious apartment, which is just over 1,000 sq ft, is a metallic colour scheme including mirrored furniture and accessories, complementing the light space. The apartment also has a stylish entrance lobby and en suite shower room in the master bedroom.

All of the homes are bespoke to the development and were designed in keeping with existing buildings on the Estate by renowned architect and interior designer Ben Pentreath.

As well as owning a unique property, residents of Lambton Park will have access to approximately 11km of walks across the Estate which offer views of its hidden treasures like Lambton Castle. Additionally, the Estate is progressing plans for the construction of a community hub adjacent to the homes. Known as Bowes Gate, it is hoped the complex will offer a traditional high street of local shops, a café and office space.

Andrew Somerville, sales director at Miller Homes North East, said: “Miller Homes at Lambton Park is the first development of new homes within Lambton Estate, a hidden gem in our region which is being opened up to the public as part of the Estate’s exciting redevelopment programme. We’re pleased to offer a range of properties including traditional homes, some with special touches such cinema rooms, and apartments perfect for those looking to downsize or first time buyers.

“The Estate is stunning and I would encourage anyone who is interested in finding out more to come and see us at the development. We are taking appointments to view our new show apartment now and also have a five-bedroom show home available for viewings. Both are open five days a week.”

To allow for safe social distancing, show apartment and show home viewings must be booked in advance via appointment on the Miller Homes website or by calling the development. Appointments include the opportunity to meet with the development sales manager to find out more about the range of homes available and make a reservation.

Buyers can also reserve their chosen home from Miller Homes using the housebuilder’s online reservation system. This offering allows buyers to reserve a new home and pay a reservation fee via the Miller Homes website in a few simple steps at a time and in a place convenient to them, even if the sales centre is closed.

For more information on Miller Homes at Lambton Park and to book a show apartment viewing, call 03301 629 844 or visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/lambton-park-lambton-park.aspx.

