Bellway is to release the first properties for sale at a new housing development in Wingate which will eventually deliver 250 homes for the local area.

The first phase at Wellfield Rise, which comprises 90 homes off Wellfield Road, will launch on Thursday 1 April.

The overall development of 250 homes will span 46 acres of land, 20 acres of which will be provided as green open space.

Within the first phase, six homes will be designated as affordable housing for local people through rent or shared ownership, with 25 affordable homes in total being delivered as part of the wider scheme.

As part of the planning agreement for the development, Bellway will also be investing more than £1.3 million towards local services in Wingate. Contributions include £715,000 for primary education and £369,000 towards off-site recreation and sporting provision.

Darren Pelusi, Sales Manager for Bellway Durham, said: “At Bellway we are committed to providing exceptional quality homes and creating thriving new communities, whilst also supporting the wider local area.

“The new development will bring significant benefits for Wingate through the construction of new homes, the provision of additional public open space and investment in local infrastructure.

“The properties at Wellfield Rise have been designed to appeal to a mix of homebuyers including first-time buyers, families and commuters.

“The development is well situated for residents to benefit from the village’s amenities, including schools for children of all ages, while Dalton Park outlet shopping centre is just a 10-minute drive away.

“The A19 and A181 are close by for links to Durham, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland, while Horden train station is only a 12-minute drive away for services to Newcastle, Sunderland and Middlesbrough.”

There will be a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes available at Wellfield Rise when the development launches on 1 April.

For more information visit bellway.co.uk or call the Wellfield Rise sales team on 01429 411737.