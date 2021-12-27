Visual and technical updates for ŠKODA’s compact SUV

More distinctive front as well as redesigned LED headlights and tail lights

Digital presentation of the revised ŠKODA Karoq will take place on 30 November

Mladá Boleslav, 15 November 2021 – ŠKODA has released two design sketches that preview the updated Karoq. The Czech automobile manufacturer’s compact SUV – first introduced in 2017 – has now undergone a design and technology update.

The two sketches show the updated, more distinctive design. From the front, the grille has increased in width and now features double slats as well as a new hexagonal design, with a wide air intake underneath. The headlights are overall more slender than in the predecessor version and extend all the way to the grille. Their dynamic appearance is underscored by redesigned daytime running lights that are now composed of two separate elements each. Underneath is a second lighting unit for the fog lights or, in the top variant, a separate LED module. This headlight configuration enables a characteristic four-eyed driving lights look after dark.

In addition to a longer rear spoiler and a visually updated rear apron with a black diffuser, the tail lights now sport a new, sharply drawn design as well. Like the headlights, they have been slimmed down and emphasise the vehicle’s width. In signature ŠKODA style, crystalline structures add a special visual effect to the tail lights, which will retain their characteristic C-shaped graphic.

The introduction of the Karoq is 2017 saw ŠKODA take another step in the implementation of its SUV strategy. The freshened Karoq will have its premiere in a digital media presentation on 30 November.