Following a year of extraordinary change, FISCAL Technologies, the leading provider of Procure-to-Pay (P2P) risk management solutions to Finance teams across the globe has announced its new team and organisational changes. The updates further solidify FISCAL’s ability to continuously and proactively generate cash, reduce costs, and protect P2P processing, whilst providing assurance to the business that strong financial controls are in place through actionable insights and trusted expertise.

Following an investment of £3.6million in 2019, FISCAL Technologies has accelerated its field operations and international expansion, along with significant growth in its customer base. It has today launched its new website, with refreshed branding and has also focused on hiring the very best talent in the P2P space in order to perfect its solutions for customers. This has seen the likes of Daniel Cashen, Director of Product Management and David Jewell, Operations & Customer Service Director join the team. Nigel Savory, Managing Director, Europe at Bottomline Technologies also recently joined FISCAL Technologies as a board advisor.

Together, the new bolstered team is all working towards delivering the acceleration of P2P risk management, providing clarity, effectiveness and protection to its customers.

As a result of its enhanced focus on its customers, FISCAL Technologies has a customer retention rate of 94%, supported by a top-quartile NPS score of 68. Over the past year, it has conducted over 100 live educational sessions and 30 live webinars for customers. In addition, it held its Empower annual customer conference, which brought in a record number of virtual delegates, and enabled higher engagement with its US customer base for the first time.

Fiscal’s unique solution delivers the clarity that enables effectiveness and provides 100% protection of supplier spend. This in turn saves cash, reduces cost and delivers actionable insights. The prolific risks and demands on the Finance department, and the greater emphasis on saving and protecting working capital, means that forensic insights and protection of finances have never been so important.

Lesley Reeve, Chief Operating Officer and Director of Customer Success at FISCAL Technologies says; “Being able to support our customers over the challenges of 2020 has been the primary focus of our fantastic Customer Success team. This initially involved moving our customers from on-premises AP Forensics platform to our latest cloud-based NXG Forensics solution to facilitate home working, and also providing a wide range of educational, user and thought leadership events. We regularly brought AP teams and leaders from all industries together to learn from each other and support each other. With a large customer base of retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and public sector, we focused on supporting them to reduce the risk of financial loss through fraud and error and at the same time maintain their supply chains through this very challenging period.

“Through our offering we are protecting working capital and enabling that capital to be used to fuel growth. With our new senior team in place, we now look forward to welcoming new customers, who will benefit from the FISCAL advantage of 17+ years of experience, working with hundreds of customers. The progress generated by Fiscal will enable fast but accurate decisions whilst maintaining the integrity of the operations and the customer’s reputation.”