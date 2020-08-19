New Fitbit Premium content and features help users around the world manage activity, stress, sleep and nutrition from home

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) today announced that Fitbit Premium, its paid membership service that gives you guidance to help you move more, manage stress, sleep better and eat well, has reached more than 500,000 paid subscribers in less than a year since launch. For those looking for extra support, Fitbit Premium provides even greater value to what it means to be “on Fitbit” by delivering more in-depth data, personalized and actionable insights, hundreds of workouts, motivating games and challenges, advanced sleep tools and wellness reports — all in the Fitbit app. Fitbit Premium will also be expanding to include seven additional languages later this year, increasing the potential for even more Fitbit users around the world to benefit. The offerings and content available with Premium will continue to grow and evolve as the service expands.

“The launch of Fitbit Premium is part of our broader strategy to diversify our business beyond hardware, while also delivering on our promise to provide more personalized experiences, data and insights to our users to help them move more, manage stress, sleep better and eat well,” said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit. “COVID-19 has made it incredibly difficult for people to stay active and healthy, and underscores the importance of prioritizing both our physical and mental health. In these extraordinary times we are supporting our users by helping them navigate these challenges so they have the tools, motivation and support to help them stay healthy and fit at home with services like Fitbit Premium.”

Following the emergence of COVID-19 and subsequent shelter-in-place mandates, Fitbit announced a 90-day free trial of Premium for new users and saw increased interest in the service, as users throughout the world sought more insight on how to better manage their health and wellness from home.

Fitbit Premium continues to add new content and features to support users during this challenging environment. Premium connects the dots between how key health metrics like sleep, activity, and nutrition are related and how they can impact your overall well-being. In the first two weeks after joining, Premium users took an average of 700 more steps per day.1 Members have access to all of the following, which provide added value when paired with a Fitbit device:

Engaging health and fitness content: Hundreds of audio and video workouts to try including dance cardio, HIIT, yoga and more from popular brands like Aaptiv, barre3, Daily Burn, Down Dog, obé, Physique 57, POPSUGAR and Yoga Studio by Gaiam, as well as celebrities, trainers and influencers like Ayesha Curry, Charlee Atkins and Harley Pasternak. Ayesha Curry’s Premium Summer: Recently added new exclusive content from the New York Times bestselling author, chef, restaurateur and fitness enthusiast, focused on her passions: food and fitness. Six original videos feature quick and effective workouts, delicious and nutritious meals, and family-friendly activities. #FitAtHome: Join Le Sweat TV Founder Charlee Atkins and celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak for full-body sessions that keep you active and help you reach your goals from the comfort of your own home.

Hundreds of audio and video workouts to try including dance cardio, HIIT, yoga and more from popular brands like Aaptiv, barre3, Daily Burn, Down Dog, obé, Physique 57, POPSUGAR and Yoga Studio by Gaiam, as well as celebrities, trainers and influencers like Ayesha Curry, Charlee Atkins and Harley Pasternak. Practice mindfulness: Over 100 mindfulness practice sessions help you manage stress, improve focus, relax, improve body positivity or unwind before bed, including sessions from Aura, Breethe and Ten Percent Happier.

Over 100 mindfulness practice sessions help you manage stress, improve focus, relax, improve body positivity or unwind before bed, including sessions from Aura, Breethe and Ten Percent Happier. Deeper sleep analysis: Deeper analysis of your free daily Sleep Score, with a breakdown of your score and graphs to show how it’s calculated based on time asleep, deep and REM sleep stages and restoration, plus audio relaxation tools.

Deeper analysis of your free daily Sleep Score, with a breakdown of your score and graphs to show how it’s calculated based on time asleep, deep and REM sleep stages and restoration, plus audio relaxation tools. Personalized and cross-correlated insights: Guidance and feedback based specifically on your data to help you make smarter choices about your health; for example, “Yesterday you earned 35 active minutes—more than your usual 20 minutes. You also slept 25 minutes more than your average 6 hours and 45 minutes. Move more, snooze more!”

Guidance and feedback based specifically on your data to help you make smarter choices about your health; for example, “Yesterday you earned 35 active minutes—more than your usual 20 minutes. You also slept 25 minutes more than your average 6 hours and 45 minutes. Move more, snooze more!” Guided programs: A variety of custom programs to help you achieve your health and fitness goals — from nutrition programs like “Eat to Beat Cholesterol,” to increasing activity with “Get Active” and “Run Training,” to improving sleep with “Get More Sleep.”

A variety of custom programs to help you achieve your health and fitness goals — from nutrition programs like “Eat to Beat Cholesterol,” to increasing activity with “Get Active” and “Run Training,” to improving sleep with “Get More Sleep.” Premium games and challenges: Connect with friends and family on exclusive challenges, like Get Fit Bingo or even create a custom challenge, for more motivation.

Connect with friends and family on exclusive challenges, like Get Fit Bingo or even create a custom challenge, for more motivation. Wellness report: An easy-to-read overview of your health data, including stats and charts about heart health, weight, sleep and activity that can be used to facilitate conversations with your healthcare providers.

Fitbit Premium is available to anyone with or without a Fitbit device to try. If you have yet to try the service, Fitbit is offering a free 90-day trial for new Premium users. Premium is currently available in English and will expand to Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, and Swedish by the end of the year. Fitbit Premium is available for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year (USD).

Premium is also available to Fitbit Health Solutions enterprise customers through Fitbit Care, both as an a-la-carte offering and included within the Health Coaching offering as a digital intervention to support wellness and prevention, and management of chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

For more information or to sign up, visit the Fitbit app or Fitbit.com.