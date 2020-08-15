There’s nothing quite like a good old-fashioned game night with friends. While going out for dinner, shows, and other activities are tons of fun, you can’t beat staying in and entertaining friends from the comfort of your own home. People spend so much time on the go and using technology that it’s easy to forget the simple pleasures of relaxing, having fun, and enjoying human connection.

Gather for some screen-free fun, mix some cocktails, and pull out some of these awesome games that will have your group roaring with laughter.

Epic Escapes

Experiencing the challenge and fun of an escape room no longer means having to go to a physical facility. Epic Escapes offers an escape room in a box, meaning you can create your own escape room at home. The starter pack comes with three scenarios, including a hijacking, piracy, and crime scene options, plus you can get a variety of expansions, so you never have to play the same one twice.

You choose one member of your group to be the gamemaster, and the rest of you can try to solve the clues and break out of the room. Playing Epic Escapes is excellent for bonding with friends since no one is against each other, and everyone needs to utilize their strengths to find the clues and escape.

Monopoly

People of all ages have been enjoying Monopoly since 1903, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a classic board game that has everything you could ask for in a game. With hundreds of versions available, you can mix it up and try something new or stick to the original. They even have a version with a credit card machine, so you don’t need the cash. However, the game is much more fun when you can throw the money around. Fight over who gets to be the banker and make your way around the board, purchasing properties, and trying to stay out of jail until people start going bankrupt.

First Dates

Everyone knows the Channel 4 show, First Dates. Now, you can play the board game version. It’s hilarious to play with friends, and you’ll get the chance to take friendships to the next level while pairing up for pretend dates. The dates take place over a three-course meal, where the couple is asked a variety of questions about the group, each getting increasingly awkward as you go along. For example, a question could be “who has the best fashion sense?”. The couple then writes down their answers, and if they agree, they get 2 points. If they both choose someone different, they don’t get any points. It’s a silly way to find out what all your friends think of each other.

Risk – Game of Thrones Version

Risk is not always chosen as a party game because the game can last hours and hours. That said, if you aren’t so concerned with completing the game, and more concerned about having fun, than it’s a great option. If your group of friends is as obsessed with Game of Thrones as the rest of the world, then this game will be even more engaging.

The Game of Thrones version of Risk includes two game board maps, Westeros, and Essos. Westeros is for between 3 – 5 players, and Essos is for 2 players, but you can combine to two for a seven-player game. There are seven house armies, and they are all your favourite families: Martell, Baratheon, Lannister, Tyrell, Ghiscari, Targaryen, and Stark (you can fight over that one). Choose who you make friend and foe as you work to take over the entire kingdom.

Ridley’s Game Room After Dinner Quiz

Have a pub quiz from the comfort of your home complete with a yummy snack and Ridley’s Game Room After Dinner Quiz. Choose your team wisely, and answer questions from 280 different questions card to see which team gets the bragging rights. There are tons of various topics, giving each of your friends a chance to utilize their strengths to gain points. The questions are multiple-choice, making it slightly easier, meaning more chances to get things right. It’s doesn’t require and strategy, paper money, or boards, making it an excellent option for a night where everyone just wants to sink into the couch and not play anything too intense. You can easily stop and start wherever you want by just picking a random score to try to get to.

Host a games night for a more intimate way to spend time with friends. Everyone will love to chance to stay in comfy clothes, munch on snacks, and play one of these five games.