The video reactions of players putting on the original Nike Adapt BB ranged from stunned to unchecked giddiness. Simply put, the experience of slipping into the shoe, pressing a button, hearing the whirr of the power-lacing engine and sensing an unparalleled fit is like stepping into a time machine. The refining of fit continues in the Nike Adapt BB 2.0, evolving the design principles of its predecessor to improve on-court play, while retaining the spirit of the tech’s underlying magic: the thrill of a glimpse into the future.

Here is what’s new about the shoe:

1. Bouncier court feel

Coming off the Adapt BB, players wanted a more noticeable bounce underfoot — Cushlon alone wasn’t enough. Nike designers added Air Zoom Turbo to the forefoot of the 2.0, similar to the Kyrie line.

Nike Adapt BB 2.0 2

The Air Zoom Turbo setup creates a highly responsive cushioning platform that doesn’t interfere with the Adapt mechanism in the midfoot.

2. Better ride

Finding that harmony between pop off the forefoot and the placement of the power-lacing engine led designers to reconfigure the midsole stack height. The result is an improved transition from heel to toe while moving.

Nike Adapt BB 2.0 5

The molded heel piece above the midsole helps lock in the ankle for support.

3. Easier to put on

Another area of focus was easier entry into the shoe. By removing the Flyknit shroud, opening up the collar and integrating a stretchable ballistic mesh throughout the upper, designers made putting on the shoe simpler.

Nike Adapt BB 2.0 1

The stretchier TPU material also allows the lacing system to provide a more adaptive fit to the foot.

4. More immersive detailing

An obvious visual difference is the larger Swoosh. A closer look reveals a combination of pixelated textures, a deliberate choice by material designers to balance the shoe’s über-tech performance ideal with a more grounded opportunity to sense the shoe in ways beyond fit.

Nike Adapt BB 2.0 3

Another example: the lateral clip where the buttons are located has a concave geometry so that the lights better reflects off the midsole’s surface area.

5. It was debuted by point guard Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Morant wore the shoe during his January 20 game against the New Orleans Pelicans. It will also be worn by Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson at the start of the WNBA regular season.

The Nike Adapt BB 2.0 releases February 16.