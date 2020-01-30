The video reactions of players putting on the original Nike Adapt BB ranged from stunned to unchecked giddiness. Simply put, the experience of slipping into the shoe, pressing a button, hearing the whirr of the power-lacing engine and sensing an unparalleled fit is like stepping into a time machine. The refining of fit continues in the Nike Adapt BB 2.0, evolving the design principles of its predecessor to improve on-court play, while retaining the spirit of the tech’s underlying magic: the thrill of a glimpse into the future.
Here is what’s new about the shoe:
1. Bouncier court feel
Coming off the Adapt BB, players wanted a more noticeable bounce underfoot — Cushlon alone wasn’t enough. Nike designers added Air Zoom Turbo to the forefoot of the 2.0, similar to the Kyrie line.
2. Better ride
Finding that harmony between pop off the forefoot and the placement of the power-lacing engine led designers to reconfigure the midsole stack height. The result is an improved transition from heel to toe while moving.
3. Easier to put on
Another area of focus was easier entry into the shoe. By removing the Flyknit shroud, opening up the collar and integrating a stretchable ballistic mesh throughout the upper, designers made putting on the shoe simpler.
4. More immersive detailing
An obvious visual difference is the larger Swoosh. A closer look reveals a combination of pixelated textures, a deliberate choice by material designers to balance the shoe’s über-tech performance ideal with a more grounded opportunity to sense the shoe in ways beyond fit.
5. It was debuted by point guard Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies
Morant wore the shoe during his January 20 game against the New Orleans Pelicans. It will also be worn by Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson at the start of the WNBA regular season.
The Nike Adapt BB 2.0 releases February 16.