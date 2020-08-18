A flooring store in York has stepped in to help a charity which has been tacking homelessness and social exclusion in the city for over 30 years.

Flooring Superstore in Monks Cross recently donated £300 worth of carpet to the Peasholme Charity.

The carpet was used in the home of a woman being supported by the charity, which was founded in 1988 and works with disadvantaged and social excluded people including the homeless and those at risk of losing their homes.

The woman, who cannot be named, said: “I could never afford to get a carpet for myself, so this means everything to me because my home is now warmer, and it now actually feels like a home.”

Yvonne Morrissey, Peasholme Charity Manager, said: “For some people a carpet is a luxury item that’s just far too expensive to buy.

“We’re really happy for our client and thankful to the Flooring Superstore for the donation. The carpet has transformed the room, creating a cosy and warm living space – it’s turned a house into a home.”

Flooring Superstore Northern Regional Manager Greig Anderson said: “We were pleased to be able to support such an important local charity which has spent the last 30 years alleviating hardship and helping people get back on their feet.

“This forms part of our corporate social responsibility programme which entails helping charities, schools and local organisations in the towns and cities where we have stores.

“We’re always happy to hear from other local groups who may need flooring for their own community-related projects.”

The Flooring Superstore donation entailed a 6 x 4 m cut of carpet from its San Marino range, along with two rolls of underlay.