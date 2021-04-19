Many homeowners, especially the new ones, would try to do anything just to save money when improving their homes. They want to get things done without blowing their budget. This is why even if they have no experience working on a home improvement project, they suddenly turn into do-it-yourself (DIY) experts. There is nothing wrong with wanting to save money. But if you are not careful, you can end up with an unfinished project and a financial headache.

If you really want to succeed in your DIY projects, here are some DIY don’ts you will want to keep in mind.

Don’t Tackle Projects You Are Unsure or Uncomfortable of Doing

There are lots of projects you can safely DIY. With the amount of information present on the internet, you can easily find safe ways to DIY something new. But if you are afraid, unsure, and uncomfortable doing something, then it is worth consulting the pros.

This is especially true if you are working on intimidating projects where you can put yourself in danger. Think of projects that can cause a fire, damage your building’s structure, or put yourself in a very risky situation. There is no point in cheaping out on your home improvement if this will lower your risk of getting hospitalized or paying for costlier repairs.

For instance, you intend to install an indoor fireplace. This type of project typically requires a permit. You want to stay compliant with local and state building codes so you won’t run into problems in the future.

Don’t Forget to Check Your HOA Rules

Some planned communities are part of a homeowner’s association (HOA). If you are a new homeowner, it is crucial that you learn if you are part of one. Failure to abide by your HOA rules can lead to fines and other undesirable consequences.

Before improving your home, be sure to check what projects are allowed with your HOA board. They should be able to give you a list of things that are allowed and what are prohibited. Note that most HOA shave strict rules when it comes to design changes, outdoor holiday decorations, and loud noises.

Remember not to take HOA rules personally. HOA rules exist to keep the residents, happy, safe, and comfortable. HOAs enforce rules for the sake of the community, which involves keeping it clean and preserving the value of the homes in the community.

Don’t Create a Budget Without a Wiggle Room

You can save some cash with DIY home improvements. But then, no plan is perfect. Many things can go horribly wrong, which can definitely influence your expenses.

So, make sure you also leave enough wiggle room for unexpected expenses. You can’t always expect your calculations to be on the spot. With excess funds, you can have fewer worries in case you get short in materials or underestimated your costs.

Price out your project by understanding all the costs. Consider if doing all steps on your own makes sense or if hiring the pros to work on some projects is a better idea. If you will be hiring contractors, ask for a hard quote and still create a buffer budget for surprise expenses.

Don’t Improve Your Home Without a Recording Everything

It makes sense to record home maintenance and repairs. But it is also a good idea to make sure you keep a record of home improvement projects you invest in. This will help you accomplish many things, like the following.

Claim warranty from your contractor

Talk to your supplier if they failed to deliver the right materials

Have the home improvement details on hand for your buyers

Claim a considerable tax bill after the sale

Plan future improvements and repairs Record contractors you already worked with

Be sure to record everything. Keep the contractor quotes, agreements, and receipts. Snap photos and videos of the before and after. Keep digital copies of all files and keep all these together in a safe place.

Don’t Neglect Your Family’s Safety

One big no-no in home improvement is forgetting to keep safety precautions in mind. Note that some projects are a lot more dangerous than others. We are not simply talking about your own safety as the one doing the project.

If you live with anyone, like your little kids, it is crucial that you secure the area and keep them away from the site. They can easily get hurt with all the tools, materials, and equipment used in improving homes. The last thing you need is for them to get hurt and you needing to pay a hefty hospital bill.

Make sure the area you are improving is well-ventilated. As much as possible, don’t allow your kids in your home until the project is over. Use the right tools and equipment and invest in high-quality materials.

These are but five things you don’t want to forget when doing any home improvement projects. These will help you avoid unnecessary costs, safety issues, and other home improvement headaches. Plan your DIY project carefully and you can enjoy a more successful project even for your first home improvement experience.