All-electric, 465 PS, all-wheel drive Mustang Mach-E GT sprints to the head of the pack with 3.7-second 0-62 mph acceleration as it breaks cover in Europe for the first time

Five years free access to FordPass Charging Network, one year free access to IONITY network to deliver complete peace of mind for Mustang Mach-E customers on the move

One-of-a-kind Mustang Mach-E 1400 shows true potential of electric future that Ford’s wide range of electrified powertrains is helping customers transition towards

DUNTON, Essex, Sept. 24, 2020 – Ford today revealed for the first time in Europe the high-performance Mustang Mach-E GT that will deliver 3.7‑second 0-62 mph acceleration1 when introduced to the region in late 2021.

No other vehicle in its class can accelerate faster than the Mustang Mach-E GT, featuring a 465 PS, all-wheel drive, battery-electric powertrain for drivers ready to take full advantage of the performance benefits of all-electric driving.

Mustang Mach-E GT will be supported by an industry-leading ecosystem delivering seamless, integrated access to charging across Europe – for complete peace of mind on the move. Ford today announced Mustang Mach-E customers placing an order this year and into 2021 will receive five years of free access2 to the FordPass Charging Network that has grown by almost 25 per cent in less than one year – to now include more than 155,000 charge stations across Europe.

Mach-E customers will also receive one year of free access2 to the IONITY fast-charging network that has now established more than 270 charging stations en route to a targeted 400 by the end of this year.

The Mustang Mach-E GT made its European debut today in Rotterdam, Netherlands, as Ford continued its Go Electric roadshow with hands-on, engaging activities to help de-mystify electrification and inspire confidence in consumers about the different types of electrified powertrains available and their benefits.

“The new Mustang Mach-E GT shows what all-electric performance really looks like, but performance counts for nothing without the confidence to use it. Our charging initiatives mean Mustang Mach-E customers can enjoy the electrified Mustang driving experience with the knowledge that they can recharge quickly and easily across Europe,” said Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe.

Electrifying performance

Mustang Mach-E GT delivers the spirited performance and character of the iconic Mustang sports car alongside the ability to carry five occupants in all-electric refinement. A 465 PS, dual-motor powertrain applies 830 Nm of available torque independently to the front and rear axles for even more responsive handling, and 0-62 mph acceleration equal to the Tesla Model Y. Top speed is limited to 200 km/h (124 mph).

A bespoke specification includes MagneRide adaptive suspension, 20‑inch alloy wheels, red-painted brake callipers and unique exterior colours including Grabber Blue and Cyber Orange. Inside, a 15.5-inch full HD touch display supports a next generation SYNC communication and entertainment system3 that actually learns from driver behaviours to make smart suggestions. The enhanced interior also features Ford Performance seats and a unique steering wheel with suede inserts.

Mustang Mach-E GT features as standard an 88 kWh (useable) extended-range battery for a targeted WLTP pure-electric driving range of up to 310 miles,4 supported by Intelligent Range, which more accurately predicts how much range drivers have using past driving behaviour, weather forecasts and crowdsourced data from other Mustang Mach-E vehicles.

Ford also today announced that the standard Mustang Mach-E equipped with an extended-range battery and all-wheel drive delivers 5.1-second 0‑62 mph acceleration5 – equal to the Tesla Model Y Long Range model – and a targeted WLTP pure-electric driving range of up to 540 km (335 miles).4

The company is delivering peace of mind for its all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle customers via the FordPass Charging Network – the largest network of public charging stations in Europe with approximately 30,000 stations added since October 2019.

In partnership with NewMotion, Ford customers will be able to use the FordPass app to effortlessly locate, navigate to, pay for and monitor charging at locations across 21 countries – initiating and paying for services from a single account2 for a simplified ownership experience.

Ford is also a founder member and shareholder in the IONITY consortium – delivering high-power charging stations along motorway routes and at key European locations. The FordPass Charging Network and IONITY initiatives could be particularly beneficial to electrified vehicle owners who do not have the facility for a private charge point at home or at work.

Charging with up to 150 kW at an IONITY station, Mustang Mach-E in extended-range battery, rear-wheel drive configuration is estimated to add an average of 73 miles driving range within approximately 10 minutes of charging6 and has a targeted WLTP pure-electric driving range of up to 379 miles.4

No one-size-fits-all solution

Ford believes a broad range of electrified powertrain solutions is the most effective path to a more energy-efficient future for drivers. Ford is introducing 17 new electrified models to the region by the end of next year.

Earlier this year the company called on governments, industries and institutions to support the push for electrification with faster expansion of public charging infrastructures. In the meantime, Ford’s diverse range of hybrid vehicles is helping greater numbers of customers save fuel costs, support clean air initiatives and transition to electrification with confidence.

Seventy-five per cent of Puma models sold up to August this year are equipped with a Ford EcoBoost 48-volt mild hybrid powertrain. Fifty-five per cent of new Kuga sales in the same period have been Kuga Plug-In Hybrid models.

A U.K. trial of 20 Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid vans covering more than 150,000 miles found that 75 per cent of the fleet’s mileage in Central London was completed using pure electric power – dramatically reducing tailpipe emissions in the inner city.

Full hybrid variants of the Ford S-MAX and Galaxy models are joining the Mondeo Hybrid early next year, following a €42 million investment in Ford’s Valencia manufacturing plant, Spain – including a state-of-the-art battery assembly facility.

“The sales speak for themselves. We believe customers are finding mild hybrid, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains fit seamlessly with their lifestyles, and that’s why we’re seeing really encouraging take-up of our electrified models,” Rowley said.

Ultimate electric propulsion

Also making its European debut in Rotterdam is the all-electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 – a one-of-a-kind prototype with more than 1,400 PS of power.

The result of 10,000 hours of collaboration by Ford Performance and tuning specialists RTR Vehicles, Mustang Mach-E 1400 is aimed at bridging the gap between what an electric vehicle can do and what customers tend to believe it can do.

Aerodynamics are optimised for shape and location, and seven motors have a huge range of adjustability to set the car up for everything from drifting to high-speed track racing.

“One is a production model, the other an extreme prototype, but our Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E 1400 have something in common, which is immediate, adaptable power delivery, creating a driving experience that has to be experienced to be believed,” Rowley said.