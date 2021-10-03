New Fiesta compact hatchback revealed featuring expressive new exterior design and diverse model series with additional luxury Vignale pack variants

Next generation technologies include new Matrix LED headlamps with Glare-Free High Beam, 12.3-inch customisable instrument display and Wrong-Way Alert

Electrified powertrain line-up includes 48-volt EcoBoost Hybrid for fun-to-drive efficiency and seven-speed Powershift dual-clutch auto. New 200 PS Fiesta ST also unveiled

DUNTON, Essex, Sept. 16, 2021 – Ford today revealed the new Fiesta, featuring confident new styling, an enhanced technology package and powered by sophisticated mild hybrid powertrains to make the compact hatchback more future-ready than ever.

A bold, distinctive exterior takes Fiesta’s expressive design to a new level, with more road presence and greater differentiation between the comprehensive line-up of Fiesta variants. Trend, Titanium, ST-Line and Active models each benefit from unique styling elements alongside an expanded range of exterior colours, wheel designs and interior finishes. The Fiesta range is also expanded with new Vignale packs that amplify the Titanium, ST‑Line and Active personalities with luxury specifications.

Latest generation technologies help ensure new Fiesta is better equipped than ever for intelligent, connected driving experiences. LED headlights are for the first time introduced to all Fiesta variants, with advanced Matrix LED technology available that offers Glare-Free High Beam functionality and can also adapt headlight beam patterns for better visibility in challenging conditions. 1

The new Fiesta, available to order now from £16,620 on the road, for delivery in early 2022, also introduces a 12.3-inch digital instrument display that helps drivers stay informed for relaxing journeys. Local Hazard Information 1 and Wrong-Way Alert 1 make their Fiesta debuts among a suite of sophisticated driver assistance technologies.

Electrified powertrains will help new Fiesta drivers save fuel and reduce emissions while maximising driving fun. Ford EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt mild hybrid technology helps optimise fuel efficiency while simultaneously enhancing Fiesta’s acclaimed driving dynamics with responsive acceleration. The technology works hand-in-hand with Ford’s Powershift seven-speed automatic transmission option for fast, seamless gearchanges and the most comfortable and confidence-inspiring Fiesta driving experience.

Ford today also unveiled the new Ford Performance-developed Fiesta ST. The hot hatchback experience is enhanced with new Matrix LED headlights, new in-house-developed Performance Seats, sporty design details including a new Chrystaline Grey front grille and striking Mean Green exterior paint option – as well as a 10 per cent peak torque boost to 320 Nm.

“Moving with the times to set new standards for fun-to-drive, technology and efficiency has been a huge part of Fiesta’s enduring success,” said Roelant de Waard, general manager, Passenger Vehicles, Ford of Europe. “The new Fiesta is another big leap forward for the small car segment, and offers a model to suit every lifestyle.”

Fresh design, more personality

The new Fiesta builds on the proven Ford B-car architecture – also utilised by the Ford Puma compact SUV – to deliver a range of practical and refined three- and five-door variants and offer every customer a Fiesta with the character to suit their lifestyle.

New exterior styling across the range includes a bonnet design that increases the height of the nose, combined with larger upper grilles. The Ford “blue oval” badge is now displayed within the grille, rather than on the bonnet lip, contributing to greater road presence.

New standard LED headlights also contribute to the confident, modern design language of the new Fiesta, with sleek horizontal design. At the rear, the standard lights receive new black surrounds for a more sophisticated appearance, while the available LED rear lights are completed with a Premium Black outer finish.

Each new Fiesta variant has a more differentiated personality with unique fascia and grille designs alongside signature exterior and interior design elements to reflect individual characters.

The Trend and Titanium series feature a broad upper grille with strong horizontal strakes and a high gloss chrome surround, with distinctive side vents. Titanium also features upper grille horizontal bars finished in hot-stamped chrome, matched with chrome window surrounds.

The Ford Performance-inspired ST-Line offers a sportier character and is recognisable by its new upper grille with deeper inset and gloss black honeycomb finish. Wide side vents are finished in body colour and a larger lower grille adds to the purposeful appearance.

The SUV-inspired Active variant is distinguished by more rugged design cues for an adventurous character. A wide upper grille features strong vertical strakes finished in gloss black, with taller and more prominent side vents reflecting the Active’s taller, crossover stance.

Seven new alloy wheel designs complement the bold new exterior styling, and two new exterior colours are also available – Boundless Blue and Beautiful Berry.

For the highest level of design and exclusivity, available Vignale packs for Titanium, ST-Line and Active series deliver unique design features including exclusive 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels, premium Sensico seat materials and matte carbon-effect interior decorative elements, depending on the variant.

“Fiesta is a small car with real personality. Its fun-to-drive nature and quality have always been expressed through its styling,” said Amko Leenarts, director, Design, Ford of Europe. “For our new Fiesta we have created even more distinctive characters for each of the Fiesta variants, so our customers can choose a version that reflects their own style and outlook on life.”

Powertrains for today and tomorrow

The new Fiesta delivers refined, responsive and fuel-efficient driving experiences using a range of EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt mild hybrid and EcoBoost petrol powertrains.

Designed to reduce running costs while boosting the fun-to-drive factor at the heart of Fiesta’s appeal, EcoBoost Hybrid models feature a belt-driven integrated starter/generator (BISG) in place of the standard alternator, enabling recovery and storage of energy usually lost during braking and coasting to charge a 48-volt lithium-ion, air-cooled battery pack.

The BISG also acts as a motor, integrating with the engine and using the stored energy to provide torque assistance during normal driving and acceleration, as well as running the vehicle’s electrical ancillaries. The technology can restart the engine in just 350 milliseconds, enabling the Auto Start-Stop system to turn off the engine in scenarios such as when coasting to a stop below 15 mph even when the vehicle is in gear with the clutch pedal depressed, for even greater fuel savings.

The new Fiesta’s 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid engine is available with 125 PS and 155 PS power outputs, combined with a six-speed manual transmission. WLTP fuel efficiency from 48 mpg and CO 2 emissions from 111 g/km 2 represent a 5 per cent improvement compared with a non-hybrid 125 PS 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine, with savings of up to 10 per cent in city driving scenarios according to Ford data.

The 125 PS EcoBoost Hybrid is also available with a seven-speed, Powershift dual-clutch automatic transmission, delivering seamless gear changes for optimised refinement and from 45.2 mpg fuel efficiency and 117 g/km CO 2 WLTP.

The Powershift transmission helps keep the engine at the optimum speed for efficiency, as well as enabling rolling Auto Start-Stop below 7 mph for improved fuel efficiency in city driving. The fun-to-drive experience is also enhanced, with the automatic transmission allowing triple downshifts for faster overtaking when drivers request maximum acceleration.

Ford’s 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine is offered with 100 PS, delivering from 45.2 mpg and 118 g/km CO 2 WLTP. Like the EcoBoost Hybrid variant, the engine utilises high-pressure direct fuel injection, Twin-independent Variable Cam Timing and an offset crankshaft design for refined operation, and is available in with a six-speed manual transmission.

Fiesta’s engaging driving experiences can be tailored using selectable Normal, Sport and Eco Drive Modes technology that enables drivers to adjust throttle response, ESC, traction control, plus gearshift timings for automatic models, to match responses and performance to the driving scenarios. Fiesta Active also has Trail and Slippery modes.

Confident, comfortable, connected technologies

The new Fiesta introduces driving technologies designed to increase comfort, confidence and convenience for drivers and passengers in scenarios from city driving to highway cruising.

Standard LED headlights incorporate LED low-beam, high-beam and daytime running lights for superior visibility. The high-series Matrix LED headlights can also adapt their beams according to the driving scenario. 1 Manoeuvring Light and Bad-Weather Light functions 1 are triggered when the vehicle sensors detect a low-speed manoeuvring attempt or the activation of windscreen wipers, and automatically adjust the beam pattern to help the driver see more clearly. Glare-Free High Beam uses a front-mounted camera to detect oncoming traffic and create a “glare-free spot” within the beam pattern by blocking those rays that would otherwise shine in the eyes of other road-users. The technology enables increased use of high beam to maximise night-time driving visibility while helping to reduce the risk of dazzling other drivers.

A 12.3-inch, fully-configurable TFT digital instrument cluster is introduced to new Fiesta giving drivers the ability to personalise and prioritise information displays including navigation notifications. The cluster features uniquely-themed displays to correspond with selected Drive Modes, and a separate area for high-priority information such as driver assistance technologies.

New Fiesta adds Wrong Way Alert 1 to a suite of advanced driver assistance technologies. The system uses a windscreen-mounted camera in combination with information from the car’s navigation system to provide drivers with an audible and visual warning should they drive through two “No Entry” signs on a motorway ramp.

Further sophisticated technologies available include Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Speed Sign Recognition, 1 designed to help maintain a comfortable driving distance from the vehicle ahead. The system can automatically bring Fiesta to a complete halt and automatically pull away again in stop-start traffic, in vehicles equipped with the Powershift transmission.

Also helping drivers negotiate cities with ease, Active Park Assist 1 can detect suitably-sized parking spaces and can control the steering to park hands-free nose-to-tail and side-by-side with other cars, while the driver controls acceleration and braking and gear selection.

Technologies designed to prevent or mitigate the effect of collisions with other road users include Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert and Active Braking, 1 Lane-Keeping Aid 1 and Pre-Collision Assist with Active Braking. 1

Advanced connectivity features also help new Fiesta customers enjoy stress-free ownership experiences. Standard FordPass Connect modem technology 3 allows a selection of convenient features to be controlled remotely using the FordPass app. 4 Customers can operate Door Lock/Unlock, Remote Start 5 for Fiesta models with seven-speed automatic transmission, Vehicle Locator, and Vehicle Status for checking fuel level, alarm status, tyre pressures, oil life and more.

New Fiesta’s connectivity also provides Live Traffic updates for the available navigation system and enables Local Hazard Information, 1 which can inform drivers of a hazardous situation on the road ahead even if the incident is not visible due to a bend in the road or other vehicles.

The available SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system 6 allows drivers to control audio, navigation and connected smartphones using simple voice commands. The system delivers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ compatibility and is supported by an 8-inch central touchscreen with pinch and swipe functionality, as well as the ability to display a 180‑degree image from the available rear-view camera.

New Fiesta models equipped with SYNC 3 also now feature Rear Occupant Alert, designed to help drivers avoid leaving children or pets in their vehicle by reminding them to check the back seats when the rear doors have been opened at the start of a journey.

Further available premium features include a wireless charging pad for smartphones and a B&O Sound System with 10-speakers, an integrated subwoofer and a 575-watt Digital Signal Processing Amplifier to deliver selectable Surround Sound. 7

New Fiesta ST goes Mean Green

Ford today also revealed for the first time the new Fiesta ST high-performance hot hatchback, developed by Ford Performance.

A fresh exterior design incorporates a more aggressive fascia appearance, with honeycomb upper and lower grilles alongside large lower side vents. Fiesta ST upper grille and side vents are finished in distinctive Chrystaline Grey, and the aero-optimised lower lip spoiler, side skirts, rear hatch spoiler and rear diffuser are finished in body colour. Standard 17-inch or optional 18‑inch alloy wheels feature a brooding dark Magnetite finish, and exterior colour options now include bold ST Mean Green.

New Performance Seats have been developed specifically to provide even greater support for drivers during high performance driving and comfort on the road. An integrated headrest and 14-way adjustment help drivers find their ultimate driving position, with distinctive red contrast stitching and Sensico trim for a premium feel. A flat-bottomed sport steering wheel and a matte carbon-effect foil with red detailing add further sporty character to the cabin.

Zero-100 km/h acceleration in 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 143 mph are delivered by a 1.5‑litre EcoBoost engine, providing 200 PS at 6,000 rpm and peak torque raised from 290 Nm to 320 Nm from 1,600 rpm to 4,000 rpm. Patented, cold-formed force vectoring springs and Tenneco twin-tube front dampers provide the Fiesta ST with sharp turn-in and high levels of body control, while an optional Quaife mechanical limited-slip differential delivers enhanced traction and cornering agility.

In addition to the Normal and Sport Drive Modes, the new Fiesta ST also features a Track mode in place of new Fiesta’s Eco mode, which disables traction control and sets ESC to wide-slip mode for circuit driving.

“Introducing the new Fiesta ST alongside the other variants in our expanded new Fiesta line-up means customers have never had more choice. From city chic, to outdoors adventure or hot-hatch performance, there’s a new Fiesta for everyone,” de Waard said.