A former ‘Driver of the Year’ with Moody Logistics has swapped the lorry cab for a managerial position – ensuring the family-run firm’s delivery network operates at maximum efficiency.

Mark Fisher, who started with the Cramlington-based firm as a multi-drop driver in 2013 has been promoted to transport logistics planner having gained a Supply Chain Management qualification through the Institute of Supply Chain Management.

The Level 5 Open University course, which focused on logistics, road freight management and transport management, was funded by Moody Logistics as part of its approach to encouraging staff to develop their skills and industry knowledge.

The 46-year-old, from Seaton Burn, has twice been voted ‘Driver of the Year’ at the family-run firm’s annual staff awards. Chosen by colleagues in both 2015 and 2017, he met a series of strict criteria including recording no accidents, maintaining vehicles to a high standard and exceptional levels of attendance.

Mark said: “I really enjoyed my time as a driver but I’m excited to be beginning a new chapter of my career and grateful for the considerable support I’ve had from everyone here at Moody’s.

“It’s not every company where someone is given the opportunity to go from driver to transport logistics planner. It’s been hard work and a challenge but well worth the effort.

“I’m responsible for daily transport scheduling involving multi-depot operations – ensuring deliveries arrive on time. It’s never boring and I’m relishing this new role.”

Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics, said: “We are pleased to be able to support our staff by encouraging them to develop their careers within the business.

“It is also an investment in the business itself as it allows us to retain our talented employees and their expertise.

“In Mark’s case, it’s crucial that someone now organising the day to day running of our transport schedule has first-hand knowledge and appreciation of the daily challenges faced by HGV drivers.”