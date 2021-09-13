Four staff members at a Newcastle energy consultancy are to take part in a skydive to raise money and awareness for mental health.

The staff at The Green Energy Advice Bureau are taking part in the challenge on September 18 to raise money for the mental health charity Mind.

Mind who works to provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem additionally campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

The money raised by The Green Energy Advice Bureau and its staff will help to pay for potentially lifesaving services at the charity’s Tyneside and Northumberland, which offers support and advice to people who are struggling and anyone who is worried about a young person who may be having mental health problems.

Paul Cobb, Director at The Green Energy Advice Bureau, said: “During these times it’s more important than ever to raise awareness about mental health and the resources available to help those in need.

“We all have a responsibility to make sure that support is accessible and inclusive. By partnering with Mind, we hope to contribute towards this.”

Arianne Braban, one of the dive participants commented: “It’s a brilliant opportunity for us as a business to raise funds for such an amazing charity.

“I am a little bit nervous but can’t wait all at the same time, donations are hugely appreciated.”

For more information on how to donate, head over to bit.ly/2VrcMyo or to see some of the fantastic work the charity does go to www.mind.org.uk.