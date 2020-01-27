Britain’s most successful swimmer, Rebecca Adlington, has teamed up with Nuffield Health Fitness & Wellbeing in Gosforth to bring her SwimStars initiative to Tyneside.

The four-time Olympic medallist’s exclusive partnership with Nuffield Health, the UK’s largest healthcare charity, will give children across Tyne and Wear the opportunity to learn how to swim and stay safe in the water by creating up to 1,000 additional places for three to 11 year olds.

Delivering lessons to over 12,000 children each week, SwimStars is the fastest growing swim school in the country. It aims to get all primary school children to swim 25 meters and offers a unique learn to swim journey with small class sizes, experienced teachers and an emphasis on progression and values including respect, friendship and determination.

During the launch at Nuffield Health Fitness & Wellbeing on Gosforth Parkway, Becky – Great Britain’s most successful ever swimmer, shared her expertise with local children in a special swimming taster-session.

Describing her excitement at the expansion of SwimStars in the North East, Becky Adlington said: “Launching a new partnership with Nuffield Health is a significant step for us as we continue to grow. I was so happy to have the opportunity to come and see the venue, meet the lovely team onsite and chat to some of our new swimmers enjoying their free taster lessons.

“A new venue is fantastic for us as it means that we’re able to engage even more children, but I am particularly looking forward to the partnership with Nuffield Health. They totally share our vision and really get what we’re about – not finding the next Olympians but giving local children the opportunity to learn how to be safe and have fun in water. Even though I am retired from competitive swimming, I am still passionate about it and committed to helping more kids learn to swim.”

Nuffield Health’s Gosforth site is the first of six new SwimStars venues the partnership will create with its Fitness & Wellbeing Centre’s across the UK during 2020.

Welcoming the collaboration with SwimStars, Nuffield Health Senior Manager Paul Burnham, said: “We are delighted to be teamed up with Becky Adlington SwimStars to deliver quality swimming lessons to more youngsters in Newcastle.

“Swimming is important to a young person’s physical health and wellbeing. It is great exercise and a valuable life skill. Being able to learn on an industry-leading swimming programme led by a decorated Olympian is a great opportunity for local children.”

To book a free children’s SwimStars taster session call 0161 979 0499.