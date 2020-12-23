For any manufacturer of high-tech products, the reputation of the company and brand are everything. Just as buyers know they will get high quality when they order Toshiba electronic device products, your organization’s name should bring up the same positive connotations. Creating and maintaining a robust, transparent supply chain can help to make this happen.

QUALITY CONTROL

When your supply network is set up in such a way as to encourage high quality standards from your first-tier suppliers and beyond, your customers are likely to be happy with the goods you deliver. To that end, set minimum quality guidelines that your suppliers and the companies they work with must follow. Also, focus on key performance indicators such as on-time delivery, supplier issues such as reworks and scrap rates, product quality at the time of delivery according to the customer, how long it takes for complaints to be resolved and data from quality assessments.

COLLABORATION

When the elements of your supply network are well-coordinated, they work smoothly together to convey the product from origin to endpoint. As a result, customers are satisfied and are more likely to do business with your organization in the future as well as to refer you to others. This collaboration comes from clear communications, but that is not the only source. Automation tools make the progress of materials and products through your network traceable at every step, allowing a perceptive supply chain management team to spot trouble spots and correct them proactively.

DELAY PREVENTION

When customers don’t get their products on time, they are more than frustrated; they often quickly attribute the issue to your company’s incompetence. Needless to say, this can represent a long-lasting blow to your reputation. The best way to address tardy products is to implement supply management techniques that will prevent the situation from happening in the first place. One tried-and-true solution is to have a backup supplier whenever possible. Because this can sometimes be difficult in the electronics industry where certain materials come from a single source, an alternative workaround is to stockpile difficult-to-obtain inventory items to ward off the effects of bottlenecks or supplier closures.

RISK ASSESSMENT

When an organization’s supply chain is well-mapped even down to the third- and nth-tier vendors with whom it collaborates, efficiency, cost savings and enhanced security will follow. The customer at the chain’s endpoint will experience these positive factors in the form of on-time deliveries and high-quality products. What they will not have to endure is fraud or data breach that can happen if leaks in a primary or secondary company’s security posture remain unplugged.

The benefits of top-shelf supply chain management are numerous. Companies who devote attention to their vendor networks can expect to make better decisions in choosing partners, respond more effectively to evolving market conditions and therefore experience cost savings and fewer bottlenecks. With these seamless operations will also come a concurrent rise in the organization’s reputation. After all, the way a brand is perceived is directly related to its ability to make and deliver high-quality electronics products on a consistent basis.