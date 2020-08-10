FPE Seals, a worldwide distributor and manufacturer of polymeric seals and hydraulic cylinder parts, with its head office based in Darlington, has appointed Steve Ellis as its new managing director.

Steve assumes the role following the recent retirement of Nick Davies after four successful years at FPE.

Steve joined FPE Seals in June, coming from the LoneStar Group, a global manufacturer and distributor of high-performance fasteners, sealing products and precision engineered components to the world’s energy markets. Steve was responsible for Group Purchasing at LoneStar before moving to Ningbo, China as Managing Director of LoneStar PHIT and, most recently, Houston, Texas where he was Managing Director of LoneStar Fasteners and LoneStar Sealing Technologies.

FPE Seals provide marketing-leading products to meet the urgent needs of engineers, repairers and resellers internationally, operating from branches across the UK, including Swan Seals in Aberdeen, as well as Breda, in The Netherlands. The company is part of Diploma PLC, a FTSE 250 international group of businesses supplying specialised technical products and services.

Commenting on the appointment, Alessandro Lala, CEO International Seals at Diploma PLC said, “We are delighted to welcome Steve to the Group, he brings with him a wealth of leadership and procurement experience and his appointment will ensure that we have a strong team to facilitate our continued growth.

“It is strange time for anyone to be joining a business however, I am happy to say that the COVID-19 emergency has only proven the resilience of our business model, continuing to provide essential products to a variety of markets, strengthening the loyalty of our customer base.

“I would also like to thank Nick Davies for his incredible contribution to the company during the four years he spent with the business, and who did an excellent job of navigating FPE through recent months, ensuring safe working conditions for his colleagues and managing the business through difficult circumstances. I wish him the very best for the future.”

Steve added, “I am honoured be to be leading FPE Seals into the next stage of its future growth. I look forward to working with the team and developing new solutions that will bring added value and satisfaction for our customers.”.