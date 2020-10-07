Environmental management consultancy and decommissioning specialist, Franks Portlock has been awarded a three-year contract to provide asbestos services to Sellafield Limited.

The comprehensive scope of the contract includes the provision of asbestos surveys and re-inspections, sample collection and analysis, analytical monitoring services, site management of abatement works, asbestos technical specification and project management.

The new three-year contract, which has an additional one-year option, will see Franks Portlock continue its role as a Tier 2 supplier to Sellafield Ltd, a status it has held since it commenced work with Sellafield Ltd in 2014 at which time it was awarded a contract to provide asbestos analytical services worth £2 million.

Founded in 2006, by Phil Franks and Stephen Portlock, Franks Portlock is a leading environmental consultancy which offers a range of asbestos and water hygiene management and consultancy services. The company, which operates nationally, has offices in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, Rosyth, Fife and Sellafield, Cumbria.

James New, Sellafield site contract manager and North West regional manager at Franks Portlock, commented: “We are delighted to be awarded this three-year (plus 1) contract with Sellafield Ltd and to announce our continued support to both Sellafield Ltd and the wider nuclear industry. In addition, the expansion into full asbestos service provision means we can look forward to developing and growing our relationships and support within the nuclear supply chain, as well as within the local West Cumbria community.

“The success of our contract award is due significantly to the disciplined, safe working and professional standards attained by our Sellafield site team over the last six years and is a testament to the pride they take in their roles as nuclear professionals.

“We are looking forward to supporting Sellafield Ltd in a collaborative approach to the framework, utilising our knowledge and expertise to provide Sellafield with a strong and dynamic model for asbestos management.”

Franks Portlock specialises in helping organisations manage workplace and environmental risk in order to comply with UK safety regulations. The company works with organisations across a range of sectors, from the marine and nuclear industries to healthcare, residential and retail, both on a regional and national level.

For more information please visit www.franksportlock.co.uk