The North-East’s largest independent family-run flooring retailer has opened its latest store, and it’s first in Durham city.

Frank the Flooring Store has opened its 29th store in Framwellgate Moor.

It has invested £50,000 in a revamp of existing retail unit at the Main Street Service Centre, Front Street.

The 7,000 square foot store was formerly trading as The Flooring Store, but owner Jason Taylor will now run it under the Franks the Flooring Store brand.

Jason said: “We’ve been at Framwellgate for 13 years and already had a great working relationship with Franks the Flooring Store, so the time seemed right to re-brand and become part of the Franks’ family.

“The strength and goodwill of the Franks’ brand will enable us to offer a wide range of flooring products and ultimately grow the business further.”

Frank’s Business Development Manager, Mick Copeland, said: “We are delighted to have been able to unveil our first store in Durham city and our 29th in total across the North East.

“It’s one of the largest stores in the group, so it will make a major contribution to the continued success of Frank’s the Flooring Store.”

The new-look store, which in addition to Jason and manager Robert Ward has created two new jobs, is selling carpets (including a new wool brand recently launched by Frank’s), laminate, vinyl, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and artificial grass.

It is a ‘showroom’ store, meaning shoppers will be able to view samples of the flooring, with the actual rolls/packs of flooring being kept in the adjoining warehouse ready for delivery. The warehouse will also be open to customers to view over 100 remnants and roll ends, offering even more value and choice.

Mick added: “Framwellgate will become one of our flagship stores and we’re excited about the impact it will have on the business.

“We’re continuing to experience one of the busiest periods in our history, with people using the Covid-19 pandemic and various restrictions to concentrate on improving their homes.

“This has led to record sales and opening new, high quality stores like Framwellgate will only further enhance our reputation and market position.”