Families in South Tyneside and Sunderland can benefit from free cycling lessons this summer thanks to a primary school in Jarrow.

The teachers and support staff at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, is involved in Cycling UK’s Big Bike Revival scheme which engages local communities to become active through bike use.

As part of this, St Mary’s is providing a range of cycling lessons and balance bike training, for free, to all residents in South Tyneside and Sunderland.

Susan Smith, office manager at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, said: “We’re so pleased that we can offer free bike riding lessons for families within our local community.

“From beginners to competent riders, there’s a session for everyone, including family rides for three hours and adult only lessons.

“Please do book some lessons during the summer holidays – it would be a great morning or afternoon activity to do both as individuals and a family. We look forward to seeing you!”

The school received a £3,000 grant from Cycling UK to provide the free lessons and help create a future generation of cyclists across South Tyneside and Sunderland.

Susan said: “People can also book sessions at the school to receive a free safety check or free repairs to their own bike so they can continue cycling throughout the summer.

“The Trust recognises the importance of regular physical activity in better health and wellbeing, especially the significant impact it has on our mental wellness which is why we’re so keen to promote this wonderful local cycling initiative.

“It’s been another tough year for schools and our communities so we hope this brings a smile to everyone’s face and teaches a lifelong skill so that people can enjoy cycling throughout their lives.”

The lessons will take place between Friday 30 July and Tuesday 31 August from 10am. The lessons on offer include:

• Balance bike training (4 x 45min lessons for 2-4 years old)

• Learn to ride (1 x 2hr session aged 4yrs+)

• Level 1 bike training

• Level 2 bike training

• Level 3 bike training

• Adult learn to ride (2.5hr session)

• Family rides for 3 hours

Spaces are limited so please email Susan Smith on ssmith@stmarysjarrow.co.uk to book your place. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult.