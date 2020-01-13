Parsons Containers Group has teamed up with the Rural Business Network to support farm owners and landowners in County Durham looking to diversify into non-agricultural business activities.

The Sedgefield headquartered company, which supplies shipping containers for sale and hire to clients across the UK, is sponsoring the Rural Business Network’s Grant Application Support & Sign Posting event. Designed to provide rural start-ups and small established businesses in the food processing and tourism industries with growth ambitions, the event will offer advice on how best to complete the RDPE Growth Programme Expression of Interest (EOI) Application.

Grant Application Support & Sign Posting is free event to attend and will take place at The Manor House in Sedgefield, home of Parsons Containers, on Wednesday 15 January. The agenda will include: Insights from Craig Wilson, destination programme manager from Visit County Durham, into the opportunities for high-end accommodation providers in line with the opening of the Northern Saints Trail; practical tips from Joanne Metcalfe, rural chartered surveyor at youngsRPS on completing the EOI form; and a presentation from Yvonne Gale, CEO, NEL Fund Managers, who will give an overview of The North East Small Loan Fund and how investment can help unlock grant funding.

In addition, Mark Nicol, business development manager at Parsons Containers, will showcase how shipping containers can be used for a diverse range of applications in a farming environment, including for self-storage. The afternoon will conclude with a Q&A session and networking.

The ‘Grant Application Support & Sign Posting’ event will take place from 2:00-4:45pm and spaces can be booked via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/grant-application-support-signposting-tickets-82627473999?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

For more information about Parsons Containers, visit www.parsonscontainers.co.uk