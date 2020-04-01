So, when you first hear the words “hemp seeds,” you may be a little taken aback at the thought of including them in your diet. But you shouldn’t be so hasty: hemp seeds have been clinically proven by a wide range of controlled trials to offer various benefits to health, and you should consider the possible advantages before you rule out adding them to your diet.

Ok, so first of all, don’t worry: hemp seeds are perfectly legal and easily available, so you’re not going to have to head over to a coffee shop in Amsterdam to pick them up. You can order them from many high street and online health food stores and supplement stores.

So, what are the alleged health benefits of including hemp seeds in your diet? Let’s have a look:

1) Nutrition

Let’s start with the basics: hemp seeds are, predictably, a kind of seed (who’s have thought it), and therefore, like many other types of seed, such as chia and flax which have both become very fashionable over recent years, are bursting with nutritional content. Specifically, they are a great source of healthy omega-3 and omega-6 fats, protein, and fibre.

2) Fight cognitive decline

Hemp seeds seem to have anti-oxidant properties, something that may be attributable to their cannabinoid content. This combined with the anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties that other studies have reported, means that hemp seeds may help fight against cognitive and neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

3) Improved digestion

The high-fibre content of hemp seeds which was mentioned earlier has also been linked to improved digestive health. Hemp seeds are a good source of both soluble and insoluble fibre, which helps waste pass through your body, and may also even reduce the risk of you developing type-2 diabetes.

4) Benefit skin conditions

Similarly, the aforementioned omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids also bring additional health benefits. Hemp seeds have about a 3:1 ration of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids, which is considered to be a roughly optimal ratio. Maintaining your balance of omega-3s and omega-6s in harmony may benefit your immune system, meaning that hemp seed may contribute to keeping you free from skin complaints such as eczema and dermatitis.

5) Healthier heart

In addition to the healthful ratios of omegas 6s to omega-3s, which are associated with improved cardiovascular health, hemp seeds also contain high levels of the amino acid arginine, which, when metabolised by the human digestive system, becomes nitric oxide. Nitric oxide is vital for vein and artery dilation.

In summary, hemp seeds do indeed appear to have some wonderful health benefits, making them an excellent addition to your diet. Dietary and lifestyle factors are essential determiners in ensuring good physical health and do contribute to the correct functioning of our body’s organs. They should only, however, be used in conjunction with medical treatments and are no substitute for professional medical advice. Always speak to your medical professional before implementing any dietary or lifestyle changes.