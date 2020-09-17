PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 25, 2020 – SFL Interactive and Maximum Games have joined forces to announce their new action arcade sports game, Street Power Football is available now digitally and at retailers worldwide for PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam. Own the streets and unleash your style in Street Power Football. All you need is a ball as you master insane tricks and share the flare of real street football legends in competition that spans the globe through six different game modes, offer the style and diversity of street football competition.

Watch the Street Power Football launch trailer HERE.

Street Power Football features an elite roster of street football ambassadors from around the globe including Sean Garnier, Melody Donchet, JaviFreestyle, Andrew Henderson, Liv Cooke, Raquel Benetti, and many more – Each with their own style and speciality. Street Power Football combines creative style with high-energy action for an over-the-top football and arcade video game experience like no other. Street Power Football features six distinct game modes, tons of customisable options to style your team, pumped up music, stages from around the world and much more!

Street Power Football Gameplay Key Features:

Become the Street King : Create your own character and become the protégé of Street Legend Sean Garnier as you blow away the competition and rule the streets with your baller moves.

: Create your own character and become the protégé of Street Legend Sean Garnier as you blow away the competition and rule the streets with your baller moves. Play with Friends: Grab your friends and compete head-to-head or co-op against the AI in intense Street Power matches locally or online.

Grab your friends and compete head-to-head or co-op against the AI in intense Street Power matches locally or online. Game Modes: Explore and master all six unique game modes: Dance-like Freestyle, 3v3 Street Power matches, Trick Shot, Panna Cage Battles, Elimination and Become the Street King story mode.

Explore and master all six unique game modes: Dance-like Freestyle, 3v3 Street Power matches, Trick Shot, Panna Cage Battles, Elimination and Become the Street King story mode. Signature Tricks and Superpowers: Play with style and stun your opponents with sick tricks like Boyka’s backflip, Liv’s around the world or Melody’s special moves. Unleash amazing superpowers and blow away the competition.

Play with style and stun your opponents with sick tricks like Boyka’s backflip, Liv’s around the world or Melody’s special moves. Unleash amazing superpowers and blow away the competition. Style Points: Customize your team with stylish street fashions, custom emotes, tattoos, and more!

Customize your team with stylish street fashions, custom emotes, tattoos, and more! Authentic Streetstyle Culture: Play with the best Street and Freestyle players in the world including Sean Garnier, Melody Donchet, Liv Cooke, Andrew Henderson, Raquel “Freestyle” Benetti, Daniel Got Hits, JaviFreestyle and more!

Play with the best Street and Freestyle players in the world including Sean Garnier, Melody Donchet, Liv Cooke, Andrew Henderson, Raquel “Freestyle” Benetti, Daniel Got Hits, JaviFreestyle and more! Build the Hype: Turn up the volume with hyped-up tracks from The Black-Eyed Peas, DJ Snake, Snap, and Daniel Got Hits as you take to streetstyle stages from around the world, including the official Red Bull Street Style World Championship stage.

Street Power Football is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam. Media interested in reviewing Street Power Football can email Bastion (sfl@bastion.co.uk).

