From their base in coastal Northumberland, Frisk Radio will belt out a high-energy mix of Dance and R&B music with regular 90s and 00s flashbacks, appealing to grown-up millennial clubbers and young breadwinners alike.

Up-and-coming duo, Andy & Steph will front the station’s “Rude Awakening” breakfast show from 7am, and former Galaxy presenter Nick Jordan will entertain throughout the day with a mix of celebrity gossip, beats and banter.

Weekends on Frisk read like a festival line-up, with shows from Judge Jules, Roger Sanchez, Paul Oakenfold, Paul van Dyk and Tiesto. Radio legend Dave Kelly will warm-up Saturday nights with his “hitmix” of chart anthems.

Owners: Stuart Landreth and Mick Winter have been trialing the station’s format through its smartphone app and are delighted to be launching on the UK’s first SS-DAB multiplexes.

Stuart told us: “The North East loves to party. We’re going to help uplift the mood of the region with a banging music format that runs 24/7!

“There is an immense amount of talent in the area, and we’ve assembled a hardworking team of DJs, presenters and production staff who can’t wait to get the ball rolling.”

As well as a fresh new sound for North East radio, Frisk offer a cost-effective media platform for local businesses who wish to reach switched-on decision-makers across the area.

Frisk Radio can be heard on DAB digital radio in North and South Tyneside from Friday 10th December, and anywhere in the world via the Frisk Player app – available for iOS and Android devices.