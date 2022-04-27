To celebrate their partnership with England Rugby, Honda conducts research which reveals top childhood heroes

Almost half of all adults say they owe their career success to a childhood hero who supported them with a dream

Top childhood heroes include teachers, sports coaches, friends and parents

Being an athlete, teacher or doctor top the childhood dreams list – and three quarters say their dream came true

Almost half of adults believe they owe their career success to a supportive real-life childhood hero, research from Honda has revealed.

A study of 2,000 adults found that a quarter had a mentor in early life who supported a dream or extra-curricular activity they were passionate about, which set them up for later success.

One in five said that person was a teacher, 17 per cent said it was their sports coach, and 13 per cent had a friend supporting them.

Parents or parental figures were the most frequently named heroes (19 per cent).

Three-quarters of respondents also revealed one of their childhood dreams came true at some point in their life.

While 68 per cent said their mentor helped them achieve a childhood dream, and 72 per cent claimed that figure had “gone the extra mile” to find opportunities for them.

It emerged that becoming a professional sports player or athlete, teacher or doctor were among the top childhood dreams Brits had.

Honda’s research also found that confidence (14 per cent), communication skills (12 per cent) and organisation (12 per cent) were the top skills adults picked up from their childhood hero.

And almost half said they still use those skills often in their day-to-day life.

However, while 62 per cent are still in touch with their inspirational character, four in 10 respondents feel society could do more to recognise those people who make a difference.

As the Rugby Six Nations 2022 continues, Honda has also partnered with Southwark Tigers rugby club in London, to hear the stories of young rugby players and their local heroes.

Honda asked a selection of youngsters aged four to 16 about their dreams and how their local coaches support them within the club and beyond.

The coaches also spoke about the importance of dreaming – and how being part of a local rugby club can help nurture the children’s passions, whether they are about rugby or not.

The study also found that 42 per cent of respondents would like their own children or children in their life to take part in the same extra-curricular activity as they did.

Laurence Danvers, coach at Southwark Tigers, said: “Both my children and my wife are part of the club. It is our main family activity. As a coach and as a parent, it was important for my other half and I to not only share something with our children, but also to help them build new skills.

“Whether they end up pursuing rugby as a career or keep it as a hobby, what they learn about being part of a team such as resilience, respect, confidence and commitment – these are all things that will help them achieve their dreams.”

Of those who have been part of a rugby club in their spare time, over a quarter (26 per cent) said being part of a team was the most unforgettable part, while the same number said it was converting their first try or penalty kick.

Eight in 10 also said being part of grassroots rugby can help build transferrable life skills, while more than a tenth claimed it can improve mental health, fitness and a sense of community – as well as being fun in general.

Chris Callaway, chairman of the Southwark Tigers said: “Rugby is really important to us. It’s the perfect team game which means being part of a community, coming together and making friends for life.

“Giving the rugby community access to an environment where they can grow as players and also as individuals is vital, and Southwark Tigers provides that.”

Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile for Honda UK said: “In line with our partnership with England Rugby, we wanted to celebrate the heroes and dream makers of the rugby world and beyond.

“Grassroots clubs are where a lot of dreams are built among young communities. Whether children want to become professional rugby players or something else, it’s the support of their heroes that gives them the push and skills they need in preparation for adult life.

“We’re all dreamers and sometimes we just need the right person in our life to inspire and guide us towards our goals. It could be a coach teaching the sport – or a parent driving them to practice. Everything counts.

“The Southwark Tigers’ coaches’ efforts really do pay off. Some of their players have been scouted by the Saracens and are currently fulfilling their rugby dreams, which is amazing.”

TOP 5 SKILLS ADULTS LEARNT FROM THEIR REAL-LIFE CHILDHOOD HERO

Confidence Communication Organisation Independence Proactivity

ADULTS’ TOP 10 CHILDHOOD DREAMS

Becoming a professional sports player or athlete Becoming a teacher Becoming a doctor Becoming a scientist Becoming a nurse Becoming an astronaut Becoming a recording artist Becoming an artist Becoming a lawyer Becoming an actor

