Live music, street food and even a Disney princess or two are on hand to entertain little ones in County Durham later this month (August).

Hardwick Hall Hotel, at Sedgefield, recently revealed the programme for its Summer Sessions – a series of socially distanced events with a wide variety of entertainment on offer.

And with the school holidays well underway families can make the most of the Family Festivals – with live music from tribute artists Ariana Live and Diva Mix – or treat their children to a day of Princess and Superhero-themed fun.

On 24 August tribute act Ariana Live will take centre stage performing some of Ariana Grande’s best hits, including Side to Side, One Last Time and No Tears Left to Cry, while later in the week Little Mix fans can embark on a musical journey through the band’s successes when Diva Mix performs on 27 August.

Then, on 31 August, a whole host of characters from hit movies such as Frozen, Moana and Cinderella will head to the hotel grounds for the Family Fairytale Show, with fancy dress encouraged.

And along with a whole host of live entertainment and big screen TVs, families can also make the most of a number of bars and a wide variety of street food vendors on site.

Hardwick Hall Hotel is part of the Ramside Estates portfolio and owner John Adamson is confident the events will be great fun for all ages.

“A huge deal of hard work and time has gone into curating the Summer Specials, to provide an exciting event for the whole family,” said John.

“Ariana Live and Diva Mix are incredibly talented singers and our fairytale characters have some great things planned for when they arrive at the hotel the following week.

“Safety is our top priority so we’re taking a number of precautions, such as staggered arrival times, sanitising stations, temperature checks on arrival and a one-way system, to ensure our guests can enjoy their day worry-free.”

The Family Festivals with Ariana Live and Diva Mix take place from 5pm – 8:30pm, while the Family Fairytale Show has a choice of two sessions from 11am – 2pm or 3pm – 6pm.

Tickets must be booked in advance from www.hardwickhallhotel.co.uk and cost £60 for a private booth for four people or £90 for six.

A VIP experience is also available, which includes a socially distanced pod in a prime location with indoor and outdoor seating and a dedicated butler service, priced at £150 per booth. Contact amy.lavelle@hardwickhallhotel.co.uk or call 01740 620253 to book.