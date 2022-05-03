The Mobile free-to-play Strategy MMO marks the Hollywood star’s return to a medieval setting and his first ever mobile video game collaboration

Greater Zurich Area, Switzerland — March. 10, 2022 — FunPlus, a leading mobile game developer and publisher today announced a partnership with the Hollywood movie star Orlando Bloom to bring his character to life in ‘King of Avalon’, the medieval free-to-play mobile strategy game inspired by the legend of King Arthur. The actor has worked closely with FunPlus in creating a fearless half-Unmelted new hero of Avalon, ‘Orlando the Nightshard’.

“We are honored to be welcoming a star with the talent and global reach of Orlando Bloom to the King of Avalon universe” said Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer of FunPlus. “The team has done an amazing job shaping this character and developing a tailored story that King of Avalon fans will love. We can’t wait for our community to discover Orlando the Nightshard and explore his history and abilities in-game.”

Starting today, and running through upcoming months, Orlando will be a playable character with a customized storyline within the ‘King of Avalon’ universe. Orlando leaves behind his iconic bow to take the Nightshard Blade forged with Dragon’s blood to lead the locals of Avalon to victory.

“King of Avalon is an incredible world of lore and adventure with exciting characters like mine, who get to roam the lands and conquer different territories” said Orlando Bloom. “At a time when games and movie characters are blurring the lines, it was cool to see my character, Orlando the Nightshard, come to life”.

Orlando Bloom arrives in ‘King of Avalon’ with a blockbuster storyline that now is part of the lore of the medieval strategy game. The new hero once was a famed and respected knight, until the Unmelted appeared – evil creatures who have brought frost and terror to Avalon. One day when traveling alone, Orlando was attacked by a horde and, while trying to fight them off, Orlando’s right hand was struck by a cursed ice blade. Without hesitation, Orlando cut off his hand but the curse of that wound was more powerful than he thought, turning him into a half-Unmelted state. When Orlando returned home, he discovered his Unmelted traces spurred fear and hatred in people in Avalon so he became an outcast, heading to Dragonsholm City to find out how the Lord of this ancient land might receive a knight marked by the Unmelted.

The Nightshard hero joins the growing roster of heroes of ‘King of Avalon’ with a unique skill: Nightshard Blade. Forged with Dragon’s blood, Orlando wields it to deal extra damage to all foes based on the player’s Infantry’s Health. Troops led by Orlando the Nightshard deal extra damage to enemy troops each round.

To celebrate this arrival, King of Avalon has shared a gift code worth $10 with hero items related to this content: ORLANDO2022. This code can only be redeemed once per account by Lunar Lords who have reached Lord Lv.16.

‘King of Avalon’ is now available for free download on iOS and Android. Launched in 2016, King of Avalon is a mobile 4X strategy MMO inspired by the legend of King Arthur. Players must build a powerful empire from scratch by upgrading buildings, enhancing the strength of their army, forming player alliances, and conquering the surrounding world of medieval Europe. King of Avalon is a bestseller in nearly 70 countries and has more than 100 million global downloads.

About FunPlus

Founded in 2010, FunPlus is a world-class, independent game developer and publisher headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in China, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Russia, and the United States.

As an organization that fosters the best creative and diverse talent in the world, and employs nearly 2,000 people, the company has developed and published games that have ranked in the #1 spot in nearly 70 countries, including State of Survival, King of Avalon and Guns of Glory.

FunPlus studios include KingsGroup, Puzala, Seven Games and Imagendary Studios, each with a focus on developing a unique brand of innovative games for global audiences.

FunPlus is the founder of FPX（FunPlus Phoenix), one of the world’s most successful esports organizations, and the 2019 League of Legends World Champions.

