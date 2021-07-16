NOMINATIONS are open for the region’s tech awards – which will be held in person again this year. The Dynamites Awards, organised annually by tech network Dynamo, shine a spotlight on successful regional tech companies, organisations and departments and recognise the talent within the north-east digital/IT sector. Last year’s event was held virtually, but this year’s awards will be held on Thursday, November 11, at their usual venue in the Banqueting Suite at Newcastle Civic Centre. There are ten categories this year, including the Rising Star, which will be awarded in memory of Nate Sterling who won the category in 2019, who died earlier this year. This year’s categories are: · Best Use of Data · Equality, Diversity & Inclusion · Growth Explosion · Innovator of the Year (sponsored by Sage) · Project of the Year (Corporate) · Project of the Year (Not for Profit / Public Sector) (sponsored by Red Hat) · Rising Star, in memory of Nate Sterling (sponsored by University of Sunderland) · Skills Developer (sponsored by Gateshead College) · Tech for Good (sponsored by tombola) · Tech Champion Chair of judges this year is Cate Kalson, Director at Oliver Wyman and Dynamo advisory board member. Cate will be joined on the panel by: Karen Elliott, Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor, Newcastle University; Andrew Gill, Northern Regional Head, Waterstons; Nigel Moralee, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program Manager, Sage; Rachel Murphy, CEO, Difrent; Nick O’Reilly, Chief Technology Officer, NHS Business Services Authority; Simon Parker, IS Director, Home Group; Paul Swaddle, Head of Technical Solutions, NBS; and Fareeha Usman, Founder Being Woman and EDI Innovation Manager at Dynamo North East. Representatives from the category sponsors will also be joining the panel for their respective categories. Cate Kalson said: “The Dynamites Awards have become an important date in the tech sector’s calendar – this year more so than ever before as we’re going to be able to formally recognise the significant contribution and innovation that has happened in the sector over the extraordinary past 12 months. “We as the judging panel are looking forward to receiving a bumper crop of entries. They’re the perfect opportunity to celebrate and amplify the excellent work being done at so many tech companies in the north east. “Last year’s virtual version of Dynamites was great fun given the constraints, but it will be brilliant to have everyone in the same room again.” Scott Urwin, Regional Employer Engagement Manager North East for Baltic Apprenticeships, winner of last year’s Skills Developer category, said of last year’s award: “In such a strange year, it was incredible for our team to see their hard work being recognised across the region. We were shortlisted alongside some outstanding organisations doing amazing work for the North East tech sector. The Dynamites really brings our region together and gives us all a reason to look back on our achievements, celebrate others, and get inspired. We can’t wait for Dynamites 21.” Individual tickets and bookings for tables of ten are available, with discounted rates available for Dynamo members. Tickets can be booked via the Dynamo website https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dynamites-awards-2021-tickets-162278155331 which is also where you can enter the awards. The deadline for entries into this year’s awards, the eighth Dynamites, is 5pm on Thursday, September 9. Individuals and companies can enter themselves, nominate a client, partner, employee or supplier. Competition for the Dynamites is always fierce, so the more detail you can provide judges with, in terms of facts and figures, proof of impact or returns, the better. If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact Clare Nicholson on 07748 597837 or email http://clare.nicholson@dynamonortheast.co.uk. Dynamo is part funded by the ERDF as part of the Catalysing Innovation in North East Clusters project, delivered by the Innovation SuperNetwork.