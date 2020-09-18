Publisher NCSOFT and developer Harmonix have released lots of new assets (including detailed trailer, gameplay b-roll, screenshots and artwork) for revolutionary music mixing game FUSER.

Watch the new trailer!

In addition, 12 new tracks have been announced for the game. The full game will ship with over 100 songs for players to mix:

Ava Max “Sweet But Psycho”

Bobby Brown “My Prerogative”

Donna Summer “Hot Stuff”

Eric B. & Rakim “Don’t Sweat The Technique”

Grouplove “Tongue Tied”

Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Rage Against The Machine “Killing In The Name”

Rick Astley “Never Gonna Give You Up”

RÜFÜS DU SOL “Eyes”

Shania Twain “Any Man Of Mine”

Young MC “Bust A Move”

FUSER will release on 10 November 2020 across PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Keep track of the latest developments on FUSER by following the game on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or by visiting the official website, www.FUSER.com.