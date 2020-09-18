Publisher NCSOFT and developer Harmonix have released lots of new assets (including detailed trailer, gameplay b-roll, screenshots and artwork) for revolutionary music mixing game FUSER.
- Watch the new trailer!
In addition, 12 new tracks have been announced for the game. The full game will ship with over 100 songs for players to mix:
- Ava Max “Sweet But Psycho”
- Bobby Brown “My Prerogative”
- Donna Summer “Hot Stuff”
- Eric B. & Rakim “Don’t Sweat The Technique”
- Grouplove “Tongue Tied”
- Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
- Rage Against The Machine “Killing In The Name”
- Rick Astley “Never Gonna Give You Up”
- RÜFÜS DU SOL “Eyes”
- Shania Twain “Any Man Of Mine”
- Young MC “Bust A Move”
FUSER will release on 10 November 2020 across PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Keep track of the latest developments on FUSER by following the game on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or by visiting the official website, www.FUSER.com.