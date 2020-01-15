G-Core Labs, an international provider of cloud and edge solutions, expands its service portfolio by opening a game testing (QA) center. As part of developing the new business line, the company entered a strategic collaboration with Wargaming, an international game developer and publisher. The center’s engineers have already started testing the flagship project of the company’s partner, the popular World of Tanks game.

The newest G-Core Labs unit is located in Perm, Russia. Its opening gives rise to a new area of the company’s business—quality assurance. Due to the extensive expertise in the gaming industry and Wargaming support, the company is confident that the new project is bound to succeed.

“G-Core Labs started as a solution provider for the gaming industry, so we know better than anyone, how important testing is for businesses, and we also understand all the requirements of our customers”, says Roman Zhikharev, Director of G-Core Labs QA center. “Today we’re trusted partners of Wargaming. The World of Tanks creators rely on us in such an essential thing as the testing of their key product, because it’s very important for such a large developer that production doesn’t stop for one minute. So far, we’re dealing with simple tasks, but we’ll expand our service portfolio soon enough. Even now, other Wargaming teams want to work with us.”

G-Core Labs QA center has plans to expand the number of personnel to 50 engineers by the end of the year, and to make it 100 by mid-2020.