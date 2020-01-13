‘RISE AGAIN TOUR 2020’

EXTRA DATES ADDED DUE TO PHENOMENAL DEMAND!

CELEBRATING THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE NUMBER ONE ALBUM ‘RISE’

One of the UK’s most successful singer-songwriters, Gabrielle will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the smash hit ‘Rise’ album with a very special tour for 2020. Due to phenomenal demand, Gabrielle has confirmed six new dates in Bournemouth, Cambridge, Dublin, Belfast, Bath and Guildford.

Gabrielle returned to the top of her game with her 2018 album ‘Under My Skin’. The album debuted at #7 on the Official Album Chart and represented her highest-charting studio set since ‘Rise’ spent three weeks at #1 eighteen years earlier. Boosted by Radio 2 support that saw Gabrielle receive Record of the Week and A-list additions for 3 of her latest singles, the campaign reminded the world of Gabrielle’s distinctive vocal gift – one that flourishes with equal measures of soul and emotion.

Having successfully proven herself all over again, Gabrielle will perform eighteen dates across the UK and Ireland this November and December showcasing songs from the album, along with other iconic hits and fan favourites.

“I’m 50, ‘Rise’ is 20 how did that happen?!? I’m truly over the moon to have added more dates to my tour, apparently ‘I’m in ‘phenomenal demand’. I can’t wait to celebrate an album that means a great deal to me with you all” says Gabrielle.

Released late in 1999, ‘Rise’ shot back into the charts when its title-track spent two weeks at #1 the following February. The album then spent three weeks at #1 during an eleven-week run in the Top 10, before again returning to the Top 10 in the summers of 2000 and 2001. The album was eventually certified 4 x Platinum in recognition of more than 1.2 million sales.

‘Rise’ featured five of Gabrielle’s biggest hits: the title track (#1), ‘Out Of Reach’ (#4), ‘When A Woman’ (#6), ‘Sunshine’ (#9) and ‘Should I Stay’ (#13).

The ‘Rise Again Tour 2020’ dates are:

NOVEMBER

9th – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre *new date*

11th – Cambridge, Corn Exchange *new date*

12th – Gateshead, Sage

13th – York, Barbican

15th – Salford, Lowry

16th – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

17th – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

19th – Cardiff St David’s Hall

20th – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

21st – Birmingham, Town Hall *sold out*

23rd – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

24th – Brighton, Dome

25th – London, indigo at The O2

27th – Dublin, Olympia

28th -– Dublin, Olympia *new date*

29th – Belfast, Ulster Hall *new date*

DECEMEBER

1st – Bath, Forum *new date*

2nd – Guildford, G Live *new date*

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here;

http://gigst.rs/Gabrielle

https://www.ticketmaster.ie/event/18005748DECB7A37

Through the first chapter of her career – from her emergence in 1993 through to 2007 – Gabrielle was a near constant presence in the UK charts. She landed two #1 singles, a further eight Top 10 hits and five Top 10 albums, including the #1 hit ‘Rise’. Gabrielle has spent a combined total of over four years on the Top 40 of the Official Album and Singles Charts, exceeding 5 million sales in the process. In addition, she was part of the BBC’s all-star version of Lou Reed’s ‘Perfect Day’.

Highlights of her numerous awards include the prestigious Ivor Novello for Outstanding Song Collection; two BRIT Awards for British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist; and both Best Album (‘Rise’) and Best Single (‘Give Me A Little More Time’) at the MOBO Awards.

2019 saw Gabrielle build on the success of ‘Under My Skin’ by playing a near sold-out UK Headline Tour, BBC’s Proms In The Park (40,000), Blenheim Palace with Gladys Knight, Kingsholm Stadium with Nile Rogers as well as a summer full of festival dates. This year will see Gabrielle continue her success with the huge anniversary ‘Rise Again Tour’ and upcoming performances throughout 2020.

