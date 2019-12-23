Northern Recruitment Group (NRG) has been acquired by fast growing recruitment organisation Galago Group.

The acquisition will see Newcastle-based NRG and its Recruitment Processing Outsourcing (RPO) service, greenbean, become an integral part of London-based Galago alongside its existing portfolio of staffing businesses.

NRG is a leading staffing business, specialising in executive search and selection and the provision of temporary, contract and permanent recruitment services.

It launched greenbean in 2017 to provide a full-service RPO, which can be integrated into clients’ operations to support business growth and help deliver efficient and effective recruitment activity.

Following the acquisition, Galago will work closely with NRG’s existing senior management team, led by CEO Therese Liddle, to support the continued growth of the business alongside its other subsidiaries.

Lorna Moran, founder and Chairman of NRG, said: “I am exceptionally proud of what we have achieved over my 43 years at NRG through the outstanding work of our dedicated and talented team. Galago shares a lot of our values and strategic approach to recruitment that will support the further growth of both the NRG and greenbean brands.”

Marc Stiff, Managing Director of Galago Group, said: “NRG is a highly respected and established business which together with the addition of greenbean RPO presents an exciting opportunity to enhance value to our clients through a full-service national offering.

The shareholders of NRG were advised by Newcastle-based RGCF, led by Partner and Head of Corporate Finance, Carl Swansbury. Legal advice to the shareholders was provided by Ward Hadaway.

Galago Group was advised by Castle Corporate Finance, led by Managing Director, Stuart Stepney. Financial due diligence was provided by RSM and legal advice from Gateley Legal.