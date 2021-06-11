Gaming has become one of the most popular ways to pass the time around the globe. With nearly a third of the world getting into the gaming scene, change is bound to happen, and through the years gaming has transformed immensely from what it once used to be. Whenever something goes through a lot of changes, trends are bound to come and go. And while we still see new gaming trends pop up daily, there are a few gaming trends that never seem to go out of style. Here are just a few of them.

Real Money Gaming

The gambling industry is one of the biggest industries worldwide, so it’s not surprising to see that real money games have made their way into the world of online gaming. With online casinos giving us a way to play fan-favourite games like Blackjack, Slots, and Poker in the virtual space, their popularity has skyrocketed in a short period! If you visit one of these operators, you’ll quickly realize what all the fuss is about. You can choose from a long list of slots, enjoy an excellent online casino bonus, and even give Live Casino games a try.

While there’s plenty to explore on these websites, the biggest go-to’s for most players are the slots and Live Games. Modern themed slots get tons of attention because of their variety. They come in pretty much every popular game genre, so there’s something out there for everyone! In contrast, Live Casino games stick to the casino classics, but give them a modern immersive twist!

Real Life Simulators

You’d think that with the power of video games to transport us into different worlds we’d go crazy by playing games depicting incredible fantasy elements, and while we do, it’s strange how much focus we put on games that simply simulate real life. For decades now games that offer a less than unusual gaming experience have been seeing nothing but success. From building homes and creating families in The Sims to growing crops in Farming Simulator, it seems that games rooted in reality are a gaming trend we just can’t get enough of.

Gaming on the Go

There has never been a time when video game fans haven’t looked for ways to play their favourite titles on the go. Through the years, we’ve seen dozens of gaming platforms trying to bring us the best on-the-go gaming experience. From Nintendo’s Gameboy to Sony’s PlayStation Vita, the attempts to appease this need for portable gaming platforms have had varying success, and it seems that now with smartphones, we’ve finally hit the mark.

Since most smartphones are now on par with powerful desktops, it’s starting to look like mobile is where the future of gaming is headed. Many big-name game developers are turning their focus to mobile, and this is most apparent through the addition of cross-platform play to smash-hit titles. Some of the world’s favourite PC and console titles are now available on mobile, and it shouldn’t be long before most game developers have mobile in mind when planning new releases.

Multiplayer Gaming

There’s no escaping the biggest gaming trend to make its way onto the scene, multiplayer gaming. From early split screens and LAN parties to today’s MMOs, multiplayer gaming is at the core of the gaming revolution. Video games are always more fun when you play them with someone else, and whether you’re cooperating or competing, the social aspect that multiplayer games bring to the table is what makes them a force to be reckoned with.