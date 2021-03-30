Gateshead College has announced the appointment of its new CEO/Principal, David Alexander, who will join the college this summer.

David, who is currently vice principal at West College Scotland, one of the largest educational institutions in the country, will relocate to the North East to take up the post.

With 15 years’ experience at a senior level in further education, David’s career also spans roles across the public sector and Board positions for the Scottish Funding Council, Victim Support Scotland and the General Teaching Council for Scotland amongst others. He is also a qualified accountant.

David said:

“I’m delighted to be joining Gateshead College and can see it’s a college working at the heart of its community providing the highest quality of education and training. Having the opportunity to meet students, staff and stakeholders as part of the interview process was great and gave me a real sense of the college’s culture and ethos so I knew it was a good fit. The college’s clear purpose to give students’ employment edge is something I’m passionate about and, with such strong progress made towards its financial recovery, I’m looking forward to working with the Board, colleagues and partners to develop an ambitious plan for the future.”

Chair of the board, Sarah Stewart said: “This is an exciting time in the development of Gateshead College. We have a financial recovery plan that is well on track and, having been through a rigorous process which confirmed we will remain a standalone college, I am delighted we now have our new CEO/Principal to lead us on the next stage of our journey.

“David brings a breadth of experience to the role with a strong background in college operations, finance and external partnerships but most importantly it was his commitment to putting students first and foremost, his understanding of what Gateshead College stands for and his vision for the future that made him the ideal candidate.”

The recruitment process was managed by the Association of Colleges (AoC) attracting a national field and the panel included external stakeholders, staff and students and a representative for the FE Commissioner.

James Ramsbotham, chief executive, North East England Chamber of Commerce and a member of the interview panel said: “The appointment of David Alexander is great news for not just Gateshead College but the whole business community. There has never been a more important time for further education colleges as we go about delivering the new Skills for Jobs White Paper ensuring young people and adults are supported to develop in their careers and that employers have access to the right talent. The Chamber has worked hand in hand with Gateshead College for many years on this critical agenda and we are looking forward to continuing this under David’s leadership.”