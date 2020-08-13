The Nike Metcon 6 Mat Fraser explores the competitive advantage that’s separated the Fittest Man on Earth from his peers for nearly half a decade: his mind.

The blacked-out upper, representing the “dark space” Fraser descends to in order to block out all distractions, is punctuated by a red base underneath and through a bold red stripe shooting across the lateral side, representing his focus. Iridescent blue elements in a bolt pattern beneath the mesh and surrounding the shoe throat channel the image of ice in his veins, enabling Fraser to calmly execute under pressure. The sockliner features phrasing inspired by the Serenity Prayer. The words encourage him to focus on what he can change, and to not get distracted by what he cannot control.

“In a lot of ways, I see myself as an engineer sees a machine. I’m always fine-tuning my body, and I see everything as graphs and numbers,” says Fraser. “I know the compounding effects of bringing the details together into one equation. That includes how I train, how I eat, how I sleep and who I surround myself with. All of that starts with my mental approach.”

Other details highlight accolades from Fraser’s stellar career, such as the four circular symbols on the heel that recognize his four consecutive wins on the world stage. The acronym for his mantra, Hard Work Pays Off, also appears on the sockliner.

The Nike Metcon 6 Mat Fraser releases July 28.