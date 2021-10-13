The countdown to Christmas has started, and National Trust’s gorgeous Gibside, Tyne and Wear, is getting ready to welcome a brand-new glittering Illuminated Trail, between 26 November 2021 to 2 January 2022.

Gibside will be more than jolly and bright as the grounds are transformed into a winter wonderland.

There will be trees interwoven with neon, colourful strings stretched between towering canopies, singing trees, larger-than-life illuminated crystals plus snowflakes, and stars dripping from branches, all choreographed to a soundtrack of much-loved seasonal music.

New Trail highlights for 2021:

Christmas Cathedral – be showered in light as you walk under the tall arches made of a thousand pea lights

– be showered in light as you walk under the tall arches made of a thousand pea lights Neon Tree – pause for a moment of quiet reflection at the Neon Tree glowing in the night

– pause for a moment of quiet reflection at the Neon Tree glowing in the night Tree Stars – watch the magical tree stars shimmer on the trees

Independent street food vendors bring a delicious twist to tasty treats on offer. Have yourself a holly, jolly Christmas and complete your walk under the stars with *toasted marshmallows, a *spiced winter warmer or *hot chocolate shared with someone special.

My Christmas at Gibside provides a special way to celebrate the festive season with an unmissable outdoor experience. The trail is designed for visitors of all ages and is accessible to all to enjoy.

Tickets are now on sale: http://christmasatgibside.co.uk

Christmas at Gibside is brought to you by Sony Music in partnership with the National Trust. The trail is created by Culture Creative.

What: Christmas at Gibside – The magical, after-dark, illuminated Christmas trail

When: From 26 November 2021 – 2 January 2022.

Open from 4.30pm, last entry 8pm and closes at 10pm.

The festive trail is open on selected dates

Why Visit: Discover a Christmas illuminated trail for all the family set within the beautiful

landscape of National Trust Gibside.

Admission: Advanced From: Adult £18, Child £13, Family £58 (2 adults & 2 children).

Free entry for carers and children aged 2 & under.

Parking: on-site £8 per car; park and ride: £5 per car

Website: http://christmasatgibside.co.uk | #christmasattgibside | #mychristmastrails

Address: Gibside, near Rowlands Gill, Gateshead, Tyne & Wear NE16 6BG

For full pricing details and booking please visit: org.uk/gibside

For information about COVID19 and booking tickets with confidence visit: https://mychristmastrails.co.uk/covid-19/

*Additional charges apply

About Gibside

On the edge of Newcastle, this Georgian landscape garden was built with ‘wow’ moments in mind. Different walking trails lead through acres of garden, past the ruin of Gibside Hall, a columned Palladian chapel, man-made terraces and impressive vista views. Towering above, the Column to Liberty gives a glimpse into the stormy history of Mary Eleanor Bowes. Nature rich, Gibside is home to Roe deer, Red Kites, amphibian-filled ponds and a fruitful walled garden. Families can build woodland dens and zoom across the zip line at Strawberry Castle play area. Gibside is the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of modern life, with plenty of sweet treats from the café and a relaxing second-hand bookshop.

About the National Trust

The National Trust is a conservation charity founded in 1895 by three people: Octavia Hill, Sir Robert Hunter and Hardwicke Rawnsley, who saw the importance of the nation’s heritage and open spaces and wanted to preserve them for everyone to enjoy. Today, across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, we continue to look after places so people and nature can thrive.

The challenges of the coronavirus pandemic have shown this is more important than ever. From finding fresh air and open skies to tracking a bee’s flight to a flower; from finding beauty in an exquisite painting or discovering the hidden history of a country house nearby – the places we care for enrich people’s lives.

Entirely independent of Government, the National Trust looks after more than 250,000 hectares of countryside, 780 miles of coastline and 500 historic properties, gardens and nature reserves.

The National Trust is for everyone – we were founded for the benefit of the whole nation. We receive on average more than 26.9 million visits each year to the places we care for that have an entry fee, and an estimated 100m visits to the outdoor places that are free of charge. Paying visitors, together with our 5.6 million members and more than 53,000 volunteers, support our work to care for nature, beauty, history. For everyone, for ever.

For more information and ideas for great seasonal days out go to: www.nationaltrust.org.uk.

About Sony Music

Sony Music has been delivering themed illuminated trails for over eight years. Each trail is designed to showcase the natural and unique environment of the individual location and to immerse visitors into a world of light, fire and soundscape. They currently have 26 trails across the UK, Europe, USA, and Australia.

The chosen partners for national and international heritage and prestigious venues include: Blenheim Palace; The National Trust; Forestry England; The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew; Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh; Schwetzingen Palace, Germany; Botanic Gardens, Chicago, USA and Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne, Australia.

mychristmastrails.co.uk | FB @mychristmastrails | Twitter @MyChristmasTrails

About Culture Creative

Culture Creative is a creative project and production management company based in the North East of England. The Company works across a wide range of cultural fields including art, sport, heritage, tourism, festivals and events, developing projects from concept to delivery. Since 2013 Culture Creative has worked closely with Sony Music to create illuminated trails in various venues across the UK and overseas.

www.culturecreative.co.uk | FB @culturecreativeltd | Twitter @CCLCreative | Instagram @culturecreativeltd

