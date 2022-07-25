Sunhats, t-shirts and ice cream at the ready? Get set for an action-packed summer at Beaulieu, with the chance to meet colourful characters and see remarkable vehicles out and about in the attraction from 23rd July to 4th September.

With motoring parades, Chitty rides, new exhibitions, and a jammed packed events calendar, all in the golden anniversary year of the National Motor Museum, there has never been a better time to enjoy a visit.

Get set for the daily motoring parade, when vehicles of yesteryear will rumble into life and drive out of the National Motor Museum for demonstration laps of the Arena. While around the grounds, meet larger-than-life Living History characters. Chat to the archaeologist about the turbulent history of Beaulieu Abbey, meet the bus driver as you hop aboard the Veteran Bus, and talk to costumed Victorian servants in Palace House about their duties in the Montagu family home.

Watch age-old falconry skills in action, with demonstrations by Lord Montagu’s falconer, then collect cards for the remarkable people and vehicles you’ve encountered during your day out.

For an extra special addition to your day, look out for one of TV and film’s most iconic cars, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Throughout the holidays, this official reconstruction, built using authentic parts from one of the film’s Chittys, will be driving around the attraction. Visitors will be able to book their own ride and take their seat in this ‘fine-four-fendered-friend’ for a spin about the grounds*.

There’s plenty to see inside the National Motor Museum, half a century after it was first opened in 1972. New exhibits are on display in Bond in Motion – No Time To Die, with the film’s Toyota Land Cruiser joining the trio of Aston Martins and Chevy Bel Air, along with new gadgets, including Q’s state-of-the-art QDar tracking device.

While newly opened in time for the summer holidays will be The Story of Motoring in 50 Objects. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the National Motor Museum, this new exhibition gathers together the most historically important vehicles, motoring artefacts, film footage, images, documents and books from more than 1.7 million items in the museum’s collections. Also look out for Autocar Beaulieu Future Classics, with a line-up of cars that are tipped to be the motoring icons of the future.

For high octane excitement, don’t miss the Beaulieu Supercar Weekend on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th August, with incredible supercars taking their places in the grounds of the National Motor Museum for a must-see family show. With demonstration runs and feature displays, it’s sure to be a summer highlight in the motoring calendar.

If you’re looking for some evening entertainment, then Boxtree Productions are back presenting The Three Musketeers on Tuesday 16th and Wednesday 17th August. This family friendly musical will serve up an incredible feast of adventure, music and comedy that will keep the whole family amused.

Why not combine your visit with an enjoyable stay in this picturesque part of the world, as Beaulieu hosts the Caravan and Motorhome Club with a pop-up campsite. Just a short stroll from the Beaulieu visitor attraction, Caravan and Motorhome Club members who are camping can buy their Beaulieu admission ticket and revisit again during their stay (enquire at Visitor Reception for details).

Newly refreshed and rearranged for the summer with new themes and the latest cars from the show, World of Top Gear will be a must-see for every family visit. Families can enjoy letting off steam in Beaulieu’s enchanting new adventure play area Little Beaulieu. Accessible in all weathers, parents can enjoy a cold drink or an ice cream in the family-friendly outdoor seating area while kids wear themselves out.

With so much to see and do at Beaulieu this summer, visitors can make the most of the return for free offer in July and August, allowing them to return to the Beaulieu attraction as many times as they like, up to six days after their first visit.

Whether you’re exploring the New Forest on holiday or simply looking for a day out with the family, Beaulieu is the ideal destination to enjoy a marvellous day out together. Visit www.beaulieu.co.uk for more information and to book your tickets now.