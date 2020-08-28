Go North East, the region’s largest bus company, has launched a new ‘School Tripper’ bus ticket to help school and college students travel safely and securely.

Available to anyone under 19 for just £12 on the Go North East app, the School Tripper bus ticket can be used on the operator’s buses between 7am and 9am, and 2pm to 5pm, on school days.

Go North East has also been working with local authorities and councils to provide extra capacity at times where buses would usually be busy.

These special extra journeys will have the same route number as the normal service, but will end in ‘S’ to show that the duplicate journey is for use by school and college students only, and provide an even safer travelling environment and ensure social distancing.

The company has additionally issued its back to school travel guide which covers safety measures for dedicated school transport and public bus services, all of which follows the latest guidance from the Department for Education and the Department for Transport.

Go North East’s managing director, Martijn Gilbert, said: “As part of our back to school safely travel guide, we’ve introduced new measures to ensure children and college students can get to their place of education safely.

“With the extra capacity we’ll be running on our school buses and the introduction of our new School Tripper bus ticket, you can travel with us in confidence knowing that our buses are clean, safe and comfy, as well as playing an important part in helping to reduce congestion and improve air quality.”

To find out more about Go North East and view the latest information, visit www.gonortheast.co.uk/back-to-school.