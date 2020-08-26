If you’re a seasoned cigar smoker, then you must know that this practice should be coupled with the quality cigar accessories for the best experience. Sure, cigars can be smoked in the old fashioned way with a traditional BIC lighter and held with nothing but your teeth, but if you try to use cigar accessories, you’d certainly have a better experience. When you give yourself time to prepare your cigar with these accessories, you will get the most out of your smoke. You’re not sure where to start when it comes to cigar accessories? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. This guide will provide you with the essentials.

A Cigar Cutter

Using a cigar cutter is essential to maintain your cigar quality. If you want a fine cut across your cigar head, you will need to invest in a good cutter. Using a knife or scissors to cut your cigars might sound convenient to you, but you must never use them. In addition to being extremely dangerous, they won’t provide you with a sharp, neat cut that every cigar smoker tries their best to achieve. If you take a look at the market, you’ll find different brands that sell cigar cutters. However, it’s the type of cutter that you should pay attention to.

A v-cutter is useful for thicker cigars, as it cuts a v shape off and not the whole cap. Guillotine cutters, on the other hand, will make a clean cut and is the most used variety of all cutters, as it is efficient and safe that you can carry it around in your pocket. Punch cutters work differently than the other two types because it ‘punches’ or pierces a whole into your cigar instead of cutting the cap off. A lot of people like punch cutters because they reduce the amount of tobacco that will be in direct contact with your mouth. However, they won’t provide a smooth draw like v-cutters or guillotine cutters.

A Travel Case

If you want to smoke your cigars while you’re on the road, for example, you need to keep it stored away in order to maintain its quality. This is where a cigar travel case comes in. The cigar sommeliers over at gothamcigars.com explain that a good cigar travel case should be sturdy and spacious enough to contain all your cigar accessories. It should also be able to secure your favorite cigars without damaging them. A small cigar case will be great for day trips. However, if you stay outside for longer periods of time or are traveling, you’d better get a bigger one with durable materials to withstand the wear of long journeys. Of course, you can splurge on cigar travel cases that are made of quality leather and wood racks to keep your cigars safe.

A Cigar Lighter

A beginner might not know how important it is to get a cigar lighter. Instead, they might use a regular BIC lighter and enjoy their cigar. The soft flames of these lighter, however, may not provide you with the same experience as a refillable butane lighter, for example. If you’re going to get one of these lighters, make sure that the butane is odorless and refined, as these factors can have an impact on the flavor of your cigars. They are also wind-resistant, so you won’t be facing any trouble lighting your cigar outside. There are also jet lighters, which is commonly used amongst cigar enthusiasts for the quick, strong flame they will give you to light your cigar with. Jet lighter flames burn throughout, so they’re effective and, like butane lighters, they are wind-resistant. Either way, make sure that you get a quality lighter for a quality experience.

A Humidor

Humidors are designed for people who like to collect high-quality cigars or buy more than one at a time. Sometimes, it’s hard to maintain the quality of your cigars, even if you keep them stored away in a humid place. Because cigars require a certain level of humidity to maintain their quality, humidors were designed for that purpose. They will prevent your cigars from becoming too dry, which will make the wrapping crack. They will also keep your cigars in perfect conditions, so they won’t get wet and unsmokable. Humidors can be useful for cigar collectors, especially those who buy cigars that improve with age.

These items are more or less the most essential cigar accessories that you should get. Make sure to buy quality accessories from reputable brands, as you don’t want low-quality products to affect the taste or the quality of your cigars. If you’re not sure which type you should choose, you can go over people’s detailed reviews on these products.