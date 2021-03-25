Giacom, a fast-growing technology business focused on the software distribution sector through its online cloud marketplace, has been announced as ‘Medium Business of the Year’ at the annual Hull Daily Mail Business Awards.

The Hull Daily Mail Business Awards celebrates local organisations of all sizes across the city and East Yorkshire, providing them with an opportunity to be recognised with pride for the work they do.

The Medium Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Cobus, recognises companies with between 25 and 99 employees; who demonstrate an overall strong company performance; including robust long-term plans and an effective company strategy, as well as product, service and staff training development.

At the heart of Giacom is a passion to help its customers be more productive, efficient and grow their business at their own pace, which can be supported through the right technology. By listening to what cloud solutions would benefit its customers, and assessing market needs and challenges, the business is able to effectively develop its products and services to ensure it offers customers the most valuable business portfolio, with ‘ready-made’ and easy-to-use products and services.

Above all, Giacom recognises that the most important part of its business is the people, and is committed to helping the development of talent within the Yorkshire region. A key element of this is the continuous evolvement of its development programmes to help train teams and build a wider local community to help each other learn. It has introduced an apprenticeship programme to offer more career opportunities in areas across the business, including sales, customer services and software development – creating new job pathways in and around Hull.

Mike Wardell, CEO, Giacom, comments: “We’re so proud to be named as a Medium Business of the Year at the Hull Daily Mail Business Awards as it clearly demonstrates our dedication and commitment to excellence and innovation within the market, as well as across the Yorkshire region. Growing up locally gives me a huge sense of pride to see what impact we can have on the region. Hopefully, alongside other great businesses locally, we can put the region on the map for positive reasons. As a technology business, we aim to continue to bridge the gap between partners and world-class vendors, while putting our customers at the heart of everything we do.”

