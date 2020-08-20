A hirer of portable site accommodation and secure storage containers, which is based in the North East, has taken delivery of five new delivery vehicles after investing over £2.5 million in its industry-leading fleet to increase operational efficiency and customer service.

The new vehicles, which bring Mobile Mini’s fleet to a total of 62, represent a significant upgrade to its existing fleet of lorry-mounted loader crane vehicles, one of the largest of its kind in the UK.

Being 5 per cent more fuel efficient than previous models, and incorporating cruise control with active prediction, using topographical map data of the road network, the additions to the fleet enable the company to reduce fuel consumption and better serve the environment.

The new trucks will be used to ensure the safe, efficient and effective delivery of Mobile Mini’s extensive range of units with additional safety features including low-level door windows for improved visibility of vulnerable road users.

As part of the company’s commitment to the highest possible safety standards, the trucks are fitted with a Brigade HALO system, featuring sensors to alert drivers to bicycles and pedestrians, an audible and visual warning and an in-cab monitor that provides the driver with a 360-degree view. Additionally, LEDs leave a ‘halo’ on the ground to alert cyclists to the truck’s presence in the dark.

Including high-spec cranes, these trucks allows units to be more easily positioned in built-up areas, with improved lifting capacity making double and triple stacking units easier and safer.

Mobile Mini’s National Transport Manager Andy Cowell said: “This is a small part of our continual investment as a company, as well as in our transport model, that helps us to build on our strong reputation for service and safety excellence.

“Making regular improvements to our fleet is important to keep pace with customer and legislative demand and we are already looking ahead as far as 2022, especially when it comes to legislation surrounding inner city deliveries that require higher safety and emissions specifications.

“By adding larger cranes we are able to take more control over our full-circle operations and look after the full process rather than contracting external suppliers, meaning the customer is always guaranteed Mobile Mini service standards.”

Not only investing in the equipment, the company also supports its team by providing regular training and updates in safety and handling, as well as offering its own Driver Development Programme to combat the nationwide shortage of HGV drivers.

Mobile Mini’s excellence in logistics has been recognised by the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS), an accreditation aimed at driving up standards among commercial vehicle operators throughout the UK, having been awarded the highest honour of a gold standard for seven years in a row.