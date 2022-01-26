Award-winning organic herbal tea and supplement brand Pukka Herbs have chosen Newcastle-based digital marketing agency Glass Digital to help boost their online visibility through SEO.

Established in 2001 by co-founders Sebastian Pole and Tim Westwell, Pukka Herbs specialise in teas and supplements that follow the holistic principles of Ayurveda. Pukka fosters mutually benevolent relationships with farmers, sourcing partners, and herbal experts, all to provide products that support health while promoting conservation and sustainability.

Glass Digital is an online marketing agency that offers search engine optimisation, affiliate marketing, and pay-per-click marketing services.

Founded in 2014 by a group of five specialists who were frustrated with the “smoke and mirrors” tactics used by other agencies, Glass Digital prides itself on its transparency principle: their team of marketing and SEO experts deliver return on investment, and they tell their clients exactly how they’re doing it along the way.

The company now has over 25 staff and has worked with household brands like Denby, Ramsdens Jewellery, and Dormeo.

Under the terms of the new contract, Glass Digital will be working on an SEO campaign for Pukka Herbs that involves the three main pillars of an effective organic search strategy: technical SEO, content writing, and outreach.

The agency has dedicated teams for each aspect of digital marketing, ensuring that Pukka will have specialists working on every area of its campaign to help connect as many people as possible to the beauty and power of nature.